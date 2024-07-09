Jonathan Majors Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" And Gets Roasted In The Process

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives At Court For Closing Arguments In Domestic Violence Trial
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 15, 2023 in New York City. Majors had plead not guilty but faces up to a year in jail if convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment of an ex-girlfriend. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors showed off his moves with confidence.

Jonathan Majors is someone who has been front and center in headlines over the last year or so. Following his recent conviction, Majors has been looking to land his feet back in Hollywood. Overall, he has been able to secure a new film. Furthermore, he has been getting a steady stream of support from his girlfriend Meagan Good. Needless to say, Majors' career is far from over at this point. Although some people may not support him, there are others who will no matter what.

Recently, Majors was at some sort of party, and it was here where he got to show off some of his dance moves. In fact, Majors was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." In the video below, you can see that some of his moves were...interesting to say the least. Everyone around him appeared to be having a great time, and it was definitely fun to watch. Although in the comments section over at Hollywood Unlocked, not everyone was so amused.

Jonathan Majors Reveals His Moves

"This Carlton when he grabbed the wrong pills from Will’s locker," one person wrote. However, there were certainly some who enjoyed just how happy he is. "He probably needed this dance and love! Ain’t nothing like being around yo own people! It’s about time we seen him break loose a little," one person explained. "All this man been through in the last year this is the most joy I’ve seen him express!!! Corny or not let this man be happy!!!" said another.

Let us know what you think about these moves from Jonathan Majors, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Majors did a good job dancing to the song or were you not a fan? What do you make of Majors and his career, moving forward? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

