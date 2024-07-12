Michael Ealy Divides Fans With How He Hugged Meagan Good In Front Of Jonathan Majors

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Angelina Sherie, D Smoke, Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Micheal Ealy attends Hidden Empire Sports Power Players event at Hidden Empire Film Group on July 10, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)
The actor was very happy to see Meagan Good, and a lot of folks were shocked that he (seemingly) didn't say hi to her boo, too.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are a buzzing pop culture couple right now, but with all that love in the air also comes some potential jealousy. Moreover, actor Michael Ealy recently went viral online because of the way that he hugged Good at the L.A. PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle bash and literally swept her right off her feet... right in front of Majors. Then, he dapped up rapper D Smoke and his wife, and didn't even greet the Creed III actor in the clip below before they all posed for a picture together. It was overall a very bizarre interaction to witness, and one that elicited a lot of jokes on the Internet as well as a lot of criticism.

Of course, it's not all that Jonathan Majors was in comical headlines for recently, as odd of a change as this is from the domestic violence case that took over his public-facing persona. Fans recently clowned him for the way in which he danced to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." While it seems a tad ridiculous to go so hard over a couple of moves, we can't blame folks for demanding some great choreography from it. After all, it's the song of the summer, and you have to do it justice somehow.

Michael Ealy Hugs Meagan Good Enthusiastically Right In Front Of Jonathan Majors

Elsewhere, Jonathan Majors recently spoke on his conviction at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. "I’m imperfect," he shared during his tearful speech. "I have shortcomings, I acknowledge them. Perseverance means what? Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted. We live in a world [that props up] men, Black men in particular... as either superheroes or supervillains," Jonathan Majors continued. "But I’ve come to realize, me, personally, I ain’t none of that… I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

Meanwhile, this is what Meagan Good had to say in the comments of the Instagram post above about Jonathan Majors and Michael Ealy. "So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other - 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she wrote. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to . It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."

