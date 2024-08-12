Jonathan Majors Can't Hold Back The Tears While Expressing His Love For Meagan Good: Watch

The controversial actor was not afraid to show his emotions onstage.

When a man has found peace with a woman, they will do things like this. At the recent Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were in attendance. He was being recognized for the "Perseverance Award", which is a pretty fitting category for him to take home considering everything he's been though. Of course, that includes things like his domestic abuse case that landed him in a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. This in turn led him to being removed from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), although he's made a return as of late.

Even with all of this self-inflicted damage, Jonathan Majors has committed to reviving his career and public image. You could probably attribute a lot of that to him meeting fellow actor Meagan Good last May, just a month after his sentencing. Obviously, she was able to see past all of his baggage and things appear to be stronger than ever between these two lovebirds. So much so, that Jonathan recently revealed he has plans of getting married to the 43-year-old performer.

Jonathan Majors Knows He's Got A Good One With Meagan Good

That eventual decision has to be clearer than ever before after Majors emotionally showed his love and gratitude for Meagan during his acceptance speech. "I love you, I love you beyond all limit", Majors began as the tears began to roll down his face. "With all my strength, with all my heart, I love you. You done carried me so, so, so, so many nights". Each team Majors finished a sentence, the cameras cut back to an equally tearful Meagan Good. People in the comments were happy to see these express how much they care for one another. "She came into his life when everyone was against him. HE WILL ALWAYS LOVE HER ❤️", one user astutely points out. "He crying because he has a good woman and nothing is wrong with that 😌👏🏾", another adds.