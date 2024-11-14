Meagan Good’s Rep Addresses Jonathan Majors Breakup Rumors

Terry McMillan Presents: "Forever" Premiere Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the "Forever" premiere presented by Terry McMillan at DGA Theater Complex on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lifetime)
Recently, a guest on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” claimed that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are no longer together.

Lately, rumors that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are no longer an item have been floating around online. According to a rep for the actress and model, however, there is absolutely zero truth to them. The rep recently cleared things up with TMZ, revealing that they're still very much together. They even reportedly have plans to attend a big event together in just a few days.

"They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together," the rep said. The outlet notes that speculation about the pair's relationship status started with a guest on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” claiming they broke up. Luckily, this was nothing but a rumor, and they're still going strong.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are Still Going Strong

Jonathan Majors (L) and Meagan Good (R) attend the return of the Queen Mary's Dark Harbor at The Queen Mary on September 29, 2024 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The pair have been dating since 2023, and Good has stuck by Majors throughout his legal issues. In December of last year, he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment of his ex, Grace Jabbari. Despite ongoing scrutiny of their relationship, Good was spotted supporting him in court. According to a source who spoke with The Jasmine Brand, she's even allegedly been financially supporting Majors.

At the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in August, Majors couldn't help but get emotional as he reflected on his relationship with Good while accepting the Perseverance Award. "I love you, I love you beyond all limit," he told Good, who was equally emotional in the crowd. "With all my strength, with all my heart, I love you. You done carried me so, so, so, so many nights." The month prior, he expressed interest in proposing to her during a chat with TMZ, though it remains unclear when exactly that will take place.

