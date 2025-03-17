Jonathan Majors Confesses To Strangling Ex-Girlfriend In Newly-Released Audio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jonathan Majors attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
In 2024, Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a domestic violence intervention program and probation after being convicted of assaulting his ex.

2024 was an undoubtedly hectic year for Jonathan Majors. In December of 2023, he was found guilty on two counts of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, professional dancer Grace Jabbari. Shortly after, it was revealed that Marvel cut ties with the actor. This is something he later admitted left him "heartbroken." In April, he was handed his sentence, avoiding jail time and being ordered to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program in Los Angeles as well as probation.

Earlier today, unearthed audio was obtained by Rolling Stone. Reportedly, it was recorded after the former couple got into an altercation in September of 2022. “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you," Majors is heard saying. “You strangled me and pushed me against the car," Jabbari responds. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” he tells her. “That’s never happened to me.” At the time of writing, Majors has yet to address the audio.

Jonathan Majors Controversy

The audio arrives just a few days after Majors spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, opening up about his conviction, Marvel exit, and more. He revealed that he learned of Marvel's decision to fire him immediately after being sentenced. "He goes, ‘I’m just going to tell you now. That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you,’" he recalled. Majors also revealed that he could have a new project underway. "[It's] a pretty wicked story," he said. "I’m glad to be reading. Sometimes it feels like [a career resurgence is] not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week."

During the interview Majors shared that he was sexually abused as a child. "From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father," Majors explained. "I was f***ed up. [...] I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know,’ [he told his mother during a conversation about the abuse]. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family."

