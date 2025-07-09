Jonathan Majors Calls Out Fan For Boldly Requesting Meagan Good’s Phone Number

BY Caroline Fisher 733 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jonathan Majors Fan Meagan Good Number Pop Culture News
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the opening night screening of "Magazine Dreams" during the 2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival at The Culver Theater on February 04, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Recently, one overzealous Meagan Good fan took things too far right in front of her husband, Jonathan Majors.

Recently, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stopped to take photos with a few fans. One of the fans, however, seemed to have unknowingly crossed the line. While getting an autograph from the actress, he asked for her number. This earned a response from Majors, as captured by The Art Of Dialogue. "Why don't you go Google something, bro?" he responded, seeming annoyed that the fan didn't know they were together.

Majors and Good tied the knot this March after dating for nearly two years. Reportedly, they did so at a private backyard ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. Mjaors confirmed the big news while promoting his film Magazine Dreams during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show.

“I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,’” he recalled at the time. “I love that woman so much.” While they're only a few months into their marriage, they've already launched their first joint business venture, Honor Culture.

Read More: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Team Up To Launch New Fitness Brand “Honor Culture”

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good

Honor Culture is a brand that aims to mix physical fitness with mental health and community. It will reportedly feature wellness events, digital content, and fitness apparel. The couple launched the brand with a wellness experience a the Limitless Wellness House, hosted in partnership with Limitless X Holdings in Medelin, Colombia over the weekend.

“It’s not just a fitness and wellness brand. It isn’t just an app, apparel or community. It’s an opportunity for transformation and invitation for the healing of mind and body. Honor your journey. Honor Culture,” Good stated.

Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December of 2023. As a result, he was ordered to 52 weeks of probation and a domestic violence intervention program. Good stood by his side throughout the trial, telling The Breakfast Club in January why she never felt overwhelmed.

“I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be," she explained. "I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God and trust the path you’re on.”

Read More: Keke Palmer Breaks Her Silence On Scrapped Jonathan Majors Interview

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jonathan Majors Meagan Good Fitness Brand Relationship News Relationships Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Team Up To Launch New Fitness Brand “Honor Culture” 2.3K
Cast Of Prime Video's "Harlem" Visit The Empire State Building to Celebrate The Season 3 Premiere Relationships Meagan Good Opens Up About Fiancé, Jonathan Majors, Assault Case 2.2K
Jonathan Majors Addresses Audio Pop Culture News Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend 2.1K
2024 BET Awards - Press Room Relationships Jonathan Majors' Career Struggles Allegedly Have Meagan Good Paying For "Everything” 4.5K