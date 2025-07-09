Recently, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stopped to take photos with a few fans. One of the fans, however, seemed to have unknowingly crossed the line. While getting an autograph from the actress, he asked for her number. This earned a response from Majors, as captured by The Art Of Dialogue. "Why don't you go Google something, bro?" he responded, seeming annoyed that the fan didn't know they were together.

Majors and Good tied the knot this March after dating for nearly two years. Reportedly, they did so at a private backyard ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. Mjaors confirmed the big news while promoting his film Magazine Dreams during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show.

“I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,’” he recalled at the time. “I love that woman so much.” While they're only a few months into their marriage, they've already launched their first joint business venture, Honor Culture.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good

Honor Culture is a brand that aims to mix physical fitness with mental health and community. It will reportedly feature wellness events, digital content, and fitness apparel. The couple launched the brand with a wellness experience a the Limitless Wellness House, hosted in partnership with Limitless X Holdings in Medelin, Colombia over the weekend.

“It’s not just a fitness and wellness brand. It isn’t just an app, apparel or community. It’s an opportunity for transformation and invitation for the healing of mind and body. Honor your journey. Honor Culture,” Good stated.

Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December of 2023. As a result, he was ordered to 52 weeks of probation and a domestic violence intervention program. Good stood by his side throughout the trial, telling The Breakfast Club in January why she never felt overwhelmed.

“I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be," she explained. "I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God and trust the path you’re on.”