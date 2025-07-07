Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Team Up To Launch New Fitness Brand “Honor Culture”

BY Caroline Fisher 169 Views
Jonathan Majors Meagan Good Fitness Brand Relationship News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
According to Meagan Good, Honor Culture is "an opportunity for transformation and invitation for the healing of mind and body."

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors officially tied the knot earlier this year, and already, the couple has launched their first joint business venture. According to AllHipHop, they introduced their wellness brand “Honor Culture" over the weekend. It's said to blend physical fitness with mental health and community. It will feature wellness events, digital content, and fitness apparel.

The pair teased the venture in a series of Instagram posts featuring photos of them working out. “Sᴏᴍᴇᴛʜɪɴɢ’s ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ …Sᴛᴀʏ ᴛᴜɴᴇᴅ @h0n0rculture," the caption of one post reads. Per Get Ruly, the launch began with a wellness experience at called the Limitless Wellness House, hosted in partnership with Limitless X Holdings in Medelin, Colombia.

Majors reportedly led group sessions while Good shared more about the vision behind their brand. “It’s not just a fitness and wellness brand. It isn’t just an app, apparel or community. It’s an opportunity for transformation and invitation for the healing of mind and body. Honor your journey. Honor Culture,” she stated.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors

News of Majors and Good's new venture comes after Majors was convicted of assault in December of 2023. He was ordered to 52 weeks of probation and a domestic violence intervention program as a result. She was by his side throughout the trial, making her unwavering support for her partner clear. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in January, she explained why she decided to do so, and revealed if she ever felt overwhelmed.

“No,” she said. “I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God and trust the path you’re on.”

Good continued, sharing that the last time she's felt this joyful was when she was a child.

