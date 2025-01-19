Meagan Good Opens Up About Fiancé, Jonathan Majors, Assault Case

Meagan Good recently opened up about her unwavering support for her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, during his high-profile assault trial. Speaking candidly on The Breakfast Club, Good reflected on her decision to stand by Majors and the strength she found in her faith throughout the process. When host Jess Hilarious asked if there was ever a moment when the challenges felt overwhelming, Good responded with conviction. “No,” she said firmly.

“No,” she said firmly. “I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God and trust the path you’re on.” Good also shared that her current happiness reminds her of her childhood. “The last time I felt this much joy was when I was a kid,” she revealed. Charlamagne Tha God lightened the mood by jokingly asking if she ever told Majors, “That’s what you get for dating a white woman anyway.” While Good chose not to respond to the quip, she emphasized her belief in love’s universality, saying, “Love is love at the end of the day.”

Meagan Good Addresses Jonathan Majors's Assualt Of Grace Jabbari

Good and Majors began dating in 2023, shortly after the actor faced allegations of physical assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Throughout the trial, Good was frequently seen by Majors’ side. The actor was ultimately found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Majors was acquitted of more serious charges, including assault and aggravated harassment. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete 52 weeks of probation and a domestic violence intervention program.

In November 2024, the couple announced their engagement, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Good’s steadfast support during one of Majors’ most challenging periods. The depth of their bond and her commitment to their shared journey. The couple's wedding date remains unknown.