Meagan Good Opens Up About Fiancé, Jonathan Majors, Assault Case

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cast Of Prime Video's "Harlem" Visit The Empire State Building to Celebrate The Season 3 Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Meagan Good visits the Empire State Building on January 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
Meagan Good acknowledges Jonathan Majors' past.

Meagan Good recently opened up about her unwavering support for her fiancé, Jonathan Majors, during his high-profile assault trial. Speaking candidly on The Breakfast Club, Good reflected on her decision to stand by Majors and the strength she found in her faith throughout the process. When host Jess Hilarious asked if there was ever a moment when the challenges felt overwhelming, Good responded with conviction. “No,” she said firmly.

“No,” she said firmly. “I was talking to God, and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God and trust the path you’re on.” Good also shared that her current happiness reminds her of her childhood. “The last time I felt this much joy was when I was a kid,” she revealed. Charlamagne Tha God lightened the mood by jokingly asking if she ever told Majors, “That’s what you get for dating a white woman anyway.” While Good chose not to respond to the quip, she emphasized her belief in love’s universality, saying, “Love is love at the end of the day.”

Read more: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Shock Fans With Engagement Announcement

Meagan Good Addresses Jonathan Majors's Assualt Of Grace Jabbari

Good and Majors began dating in 2023, shortly after the actor faced allegations of physical assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Throughout the trial, Good was frequently seen by Majors’ side. The actor was ultimately found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Majors was acquitted of more serious charges, including assault and aggravated harassment. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete 52 weeks of probation and a domestic violence intervention program.

In November 2024, the couple announced their engagement, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Good’s steadfast support during one of Majors’ most challenging periods. The depth of their bond and her commitment to their shared journey. The couple's wedding date remains unknown.

Read more: Grace Jabbari Drops Lawsuit Against Jonathan Majors Following Meagan Good Engagement

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives At Court For Closing Arguments In Domestic Violence Trial Relationships Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Getting Closer Amid Assault Trial: Report 3.3K
Pre-Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges Pop Culture Jonathan Majors' Accuser Details Alleged Violent Relationship In Court 1185
AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Domestic Violence Intervention Program 879
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals Music Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Arrive In Court For Opening Statements 1015