Grace Jabbari Drops Lawsuit Against Jonathan Majors Following Meagan Good Engagement

Majors has one less bump on the road ahead.

Jonathan Majors will seemingly close a very huge and turbulent chapter of his life, as his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari dropped the federal defamation and assault lawsuit against him on Thursday (November 21), according to AllHipHop. For those unaware, she sued him three months after a New York court found him guilty of assaulting and harassing her in March of 2023. The actor received a domestic violence counseling sentence a month after his former partner filed another lawsuit alleging defamation. She specifically accused him of portraying her as an outright liar and not a survivor, characterizing his claims of innocence after the guilty verdict as purely defamatory.

Furthermore, Grace Jabbari accused Jonathan Majors of defamation given that he "participated in an exclusive interview with ABC News wherein he doubled down on his public attack of Grace, claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has ‘never laid [his] hands on a woman,'" per legal documents. Now, however, attorneys on both sides filed a joint notice in the court this past Thursday to announce that they "dismissed" the legal battle "with prejudice."

Jonathan Majors At The EBONY Power 100 Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jonathan Majors attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images)

This is another piece of good news for Jonathan Majors, as he and Meagan Good also recently announced their engagement. The two proved to be quite the controversial couple not just because of his legal scandal, but also because there were frequent rumors about trouble in paradise. Of course, you can say the same about plenty of celebrity relationships, but this one particularly threw fans for a loop. Nevertheless, it seems like they are happier than ever these days, and we're sure that this dropped lawsuit should also cause plenty of celebration.