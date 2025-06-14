WWE superstar Jade Cargill heads to Hollywood.

Deadline announced on Thursday (June 12) that the 33-year-old wrestler will make her acting debut in the upcoming Jonathan Majors action thriller True Threat. Cargill will co-star alongside Majors – who is slowly making his return to prominence – in the film.

Jonathan Majors stars as Vernon Threat, a former Special Forces operative who returns home after his teenage son is murdered. Seeking justice, Vernon enters The Carter, a 20-story housing project under gang control, and fights his way floor by floor to confront the gang’s elusive leader—his former mentor, Shallow.

Cargill plays Meeka, one of the film’s central antagonists. As a high-ranking lieutenant in the Apollo Kids, Meeka controls the building’s red-light district and serves as a ruthless political force inside The Carter.

The role will showcase Cargill’s physicality, charisma, and command. It will take her from the WWE ring to a highly stylized cinematic battlefield. Her casting follows a standout performance at WrestleMania 41 and further cements her status as one of WWE’s brightest rising stars.

Jade Cargill & Jonathan Majors

True Threat will also spotlight 52 Blocks, a Black American martial art rarely depicted on screen. With fight choreography led by Larnell Stovall (The Continental), the film blends stylized combat with a grounded narrative rooted in Harlem’s layered realities. McMurray co-wrote the screenplay with Hodge K. Johnson.

The upcoming film will follow Majors’ critically acclaimed 2024 film, Magazine Dreams. He attributes his personal growth to therapy, faith, and the steady support of his wife, actress Meagan Good.

In a March, he said he feels “stronger, wiser, and better,” following completed court-mandated counseling. He has avoided discussing the case in-depth, citing legal restrictions.

Despite losing his Marvel role, the industry has remained strong in its support. Michael B. Jordan and Whoopi Goldberg have voiced public encouragement. Jordan even hinted at collaborating with Majors again. The actor’s upcoming roles include Merciless, a revenge thriller from Martin Villeneuve.

Majors appears focused on dramatic, character-driven films that reflect his emotional depth. Rather than attempting a rapid comeback, he’s charting a slower, more reflective path.