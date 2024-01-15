Jonathan Majors Let Go From Dennis Rodman Biopic

Jonathan Majors has been a fixture in the news cycle over the last few months. Overall, this is due to his assault case which ended with him being found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, as well as second-degree harassment. Subsequently, the actor was let go by Marvel. Although many had suspected this would happen, it was still news that sent shockwaves throughout the industry. It also led to some speculation about what would happen to Majors' other upcoming projects.

For instance, it was reported months ago that Majors would be playing none other than Dennis Rodman. The movie 48 Hours In Vegas would star Majors and would explore the time Rodman left the Chicago Bulls to engage in debauchery. This is a storyline that was talked about in The Last Dance. It is one of those legendary NBA tales that would be perfect on the silver screen. However, according to Deadline, Majors has officially been let go from the project.

Jonathan Majors Loses Another Job

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Furthermore, to make matters worse, Lionsgate will no longer aid in producing the film. This essentially means the filmmakers need to find a new studio. Additionally, they have to find a new actor to play Rodman. That is not going to be an easy task, even if there are a ton of actors who would love to have that role. Only time will tell whether or not the movie is going to get its due justice. As for Majors, this is yet another setback in what had been appearing to be a promising career.

