A New Fragment x Travis Scott Sample Just Surfaced

New in-hand photos are giving a closer look at another Fragment x Travis Scott collaboration. This pair reworks the Air Jordan 1 Low in a "Royal" inspired scheme. A black leather base covers most of the upper structure.

Bright blue accents show up across the toe box, swoosh, and heel. The reversed swoosh continues, a detail tied to Travis Scott's past releases. One shoe carries fragment's signature branding near the heel. The other features Cactus Jack detailing instead, splitting the pair's identity.

An aged, off-white midsole adds a worn-in look, similar to past Travis Scott pairs. A blue outsole finishes off the design underneath. Small text stamped on the midsole reads "FA27." That detail has sparked early speculation about a fall 2027 release.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, or fragment. Hiroshi Fujiwara previously teased a separate navy version of this same collaboration. A similar design also appeared earlier inside Fujiwara's own Fragment magazine.

This newest sample adds another version into that ongoing rotation of ideas. It suggests several concepts may still be getting tested. For now, there's no confirmed release date attached to this pair. Fans will likely see more samples before anything becomes official.

Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

Fragment and Travis Scott have collaborated on the Air Jordan 1 Low before. Their original pairing released back in 2021 in a similar color scheme. That version leaned more toward white leather with black and blue overlays.

This newer sample flips that formula, using black as the dominant base color. The reversed swoosh remains a constant across every version shown so far. It's become one of the clearest signatures tied to Travis Scott's Jordan releases.