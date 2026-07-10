Lil Yachty's Newest Chain Comes With Its Own Wrecking Ball

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Lil Yachty's newest Concrete Boys chain features a fully iced out demolition crane and wrecking ball design.

Lil Yachty just added a new piece to his Concrete Boys chain lineup. This one takes the shape of a demolition crane. A diamond wrecking ball hangs from the design's arm.

The piece was made by jeweler Greg Yuna, a longtime collaborator of Yachty's. Concrete Boys is Yachty's own label, tied to his creative and music projects. Past pendants from the brand have leaned into construction imagery too.

Bricks, cranes, and workers have all shown up in previous designs. This newest piece continues that same visual theme closely. The crane's arm and base are covered in white diamonds throughout. A canary yellow diamond ball adds contrast at the very top.

Photos show the piece resting in a palm, next to other Concrete Boys pendants. That includes the brand's signature "C" logo, also fully iced out. Yachty has a history of gifting these chains to friends and collaborators. Drake, Cole Bennett, and other artists have all received similar pieces before.

Each design tends to build on the last, adding new detail. This wrecking ball version appears to be the most elaborate piece yet. It's unclear who currently owns this specific pendant. For now, it's just the latest addition to Yachty's growing jewelry collection.

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Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Chain

Concrete Boys has grown beyond just being Yachty's music label. Its branding has expanded into merch, jewelry, and even the odd platinum single. This crane and wrecking ball design fits into that larger visual identity.

Construction themed things have become something of a signature for the brand. Past versions have included bricklayer figures and demolition equipment cast in diamonds. Greg Yuna, who made this piece, has worked with several major artists before.

His jewelry often shows up across hip-hop circles and celebrity social media. Yachty has previously given away similar Concrete Boys chains as gifts. Drake received one back in 2024, sparking plenty of attention at the time. Whether this new wrecking ball piece follows that same gifting pattern remains unclear.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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