Lil Yachty's Newest Chain Comes With Its Own Wrecking Ball

Lil Yachty just added a new piece to his Concrete Boys chain lineup. This one takes the shape of a demolition crane. A diamond wrecking ball hangs from the design's arm.

The piece was made by jeweler Greg Yuna, a longtime collaborator of Yachty's. Concrete Boys is Yachty's own label, tied to his creative and music projects. Past pendants from the brand have leaned into construction imagery too.

Bricks, cranes, and workers have all shown up in previous designs. This newest piece continues that same visual theme closely. The crane's arm and base are covered in white diamonds throughout. A canary yellow diamond ball adds contrast at the very top.

Photos show the piece resting in a palm, next to other Concrete Boys pendants. That includes the brand's signature "C" logo, also fully iced out. Yachty has a history of gifting these chains to friends and collaborators. Drake, Cole Bennett, and other artists have all received similar pieces before.

Each design tends to build on the last, adding new detail. This wrecking ball version appears to be the most elaborate piece yet. It's unclear who currently owns this specific pendant. For now, it's just the latest addition to Yachty's growing jewelry collection.

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Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Chain

Concrete Boys has grown beyond just being Yachty's music label. Its branding has expanded into merch, jewelry, and even the odd platinum single. This crane and wrecking ball design fits into that larger visual identity.

Construction themed things have become something of a signature for the brand. Past versions have included bricklayer figures and demolition equipment cast in diamonds. Greg Yuna, who made this piece, has worked with several major artists before.