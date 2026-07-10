Madison Square Garden is facing new scrutiny after a report alleged its internal database tracked celebrity "risk" levels alongside personal characteristics such as race and sexual orientation.

Hip Hop artists were among the names identified in the leaked records. According to Wired , Freddie Gibbs , DaBaby , Lil Jon , and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie were reportedly assigned "high risk" designations, while Ice Spice was listed as "low risk." The files, which were published by the hacker group ShinyHunters and first reported by 404 Media before being analyzed by Wired, allegedly contained 39,539 entries spanning musicians, actors, athletes, politicians, and business leaders. Some celebrity profiles also reportedly included details about race, gender identity, or sexual orientation, although those fields did not appear on every entry.

Walking into Madison Square Garden reportedly meant more than passing through security. According to a new report from Wired, the iconic venue maintained an internal database containing profiles on nearly 40,000 public figures, with some entries including notes about a person's perceived security risk and, in certain cases, sexual orientation, race, or gender identity. The revelations have sparked new questions about how one of the world's most recognizable arenas monitors the celebrities, athletes, and entertainers who enter its doors.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.