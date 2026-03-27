Cardi B Brings Out Lil’ Kim And Her Kids For Unforgettable Madison Square Garden Moment

Cardi B turned her Madison Square Garden show into a full-on moment Wednesday night (March 25), blending family, legacy, and star power all in one set. Performing the first of two sold-out dates on her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi made it clear early on this wasn’t going to be a typical show. At one point in the night, she brought her kids on stage, sharing a more personal side of her life with the packed arena. The crowd leaned into the moment, watching Cardi balance superstardom with motherhood in real time.

But she wasn’t done. Midway through the set, Cardi shifted the energy completely by bringing out Brooklyn legend Lil' Kim. Dressed in a statement look, Kim hit the stage and delivered her iconic verse from Quiet Storm (Remix), instantly sending the Garden into chaos.

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Cardi B Brings Out Lil' Kim

The moment felt bigger than just a guest appearance. Cardi B, who has long credited Lil’ Kim as one of her inspirations, essentially shared the spotlight with one of the artists who helped pave the way for her. In a city like New York, especially at MSG, that kind of co-sign hits differently.

"Kim looks great! Cardi gave Kim the whole stage before she came up to greet Kim," one person said. "That's how you pay homage."