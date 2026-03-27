Cardi B Brings Out Lil’ Kim And Her Kids For Unforgettable Madison Square Garden Moment

BY Tallie Spencer
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Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
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Cardi B made history at MSG.

Cardi B turned her Madison Square Garden show into a full-on moment Wednesday night (March 25), blending family, legacy, and star power all in one set. Performing the first of two sold-out dates on her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi made it clear early on this wasn’t going to be a typical show. At one point in the night, she brought her kids on stage, sharing a more personal side of her life with the packed arena. The crowd leaned into the moment, watching Cardi balance superstardom with motherhood in real time.

But she wasn’t done. Midway through the set, Cardi shifted the energy completely by bringing out Brooklyn legend Lil' Kim. Dressed in a statement look, Kim hit the stage and delivered her iconic verse from Quiet Storm (Remix), instantly sending the Garden into chaos.

Read More: Cardi B Cancels Butt Reduction Plans

Cardi B Brings Out Lil' Kim

The moment felt bigger than just a guest appearance. Cardi B, who has long credited Lil’ Kim as one of her inspirations, essentially shared the spotlight with one of the artists who helped pave the way for her. In a city like New York, especially at MSG, that kind of co-sign hits differently.

"Kim looks great! Cardi gave Kim the whole stage before she came up to greet Kim," one person said. "That's how you pay homage."

Fans online were quick to call it one of the standout moments of the tour so far, with clips of the performance spreading across social media within minutes. There have been many iconic moments during the tour including dissing her ex-husband Offset, and standing up against I.C.E.

But between bringing her kids on stage and honoring a rap icon in the same night, Cardi delivered a show that felt both personal and historic at MSG.

Read More: Cardi B Disses Offset Onstage During "Little Miss Drama Tour"

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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