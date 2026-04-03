Cardi B Thanks Fans In Saudi Arabia For Teaching Her Lesson About Fame

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Thanks Fans Saudi Arabia Teaching Lesson About Fame
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Cardi B reflected on the responsibility her celebrity carries during a new interview on "Aspire with Emma Grede."

Cardi B has always been candid about the highs and lows of superstardom, whether it's legal scrutiny or hate from the Internet. But she also knows the fleeting responsibility that her celebrity carries, and the need to capitalize on the moment. During a recent interview on Aspire with Emma Grede, the Bronx femcee reflected on a fan interaction in a Saudi Arabia mall that made her internalize a valuable lesson about fame.

She recalled how a group of fans at the mall quickly recognized her and went up to her. "I went to the mall and everybody was just coming to me," Cardi expressed. "And it’s like, wow, I’m really a big deal. So many people know me. I have to take advantage of this moment now. Like, I know that I’m famous. But it’s even crazier when you go to a different country and you be like, 'Damn, I’m really, really famous.' These people really, really know me."

"I have to take advantage of this moment now," she continued. "That’s another thing. People procrastinate too much. Don’t waste the moment. Don’t waste the time. You might not get the opportunity again."

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Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

But when it comes to the fruits of this hard work and dedication to the fanbase, Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour is paying off. Fans have had a lot to discuss about the trek, even if some conversations are more critical. Nevertheless, it contained big moments, impressive performances, and sold-out numbers in its run so far, including a Lil' Kim appearance in Madison Square Garden and more contemporary guests like GloRilla and many others.

Still, some concerts moments make Cardi B reminisce in less positive ways. For example, she visibly cringed when she accidentally said her ex Offset's name while performing her "Bartier Cardi" track during the tour. Whether or not it was a staged or planned moment, it was still a bit of whiplash to witness.

Throughout all the drama and acclaim, the mother of four knows the weight is heavy. But moments like her Saudi Arabia mall interactions prove why it's worth carrying.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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