Cardi B Thanks Fans In Saudi Arabia For Teaching Her Lesson About Fame

Cardi B has always been candid about the highs and lows of superstardom, whether it's legal scrutiny or hate from the Internet. But she also knows the fleeting responsibility that her celebrity carries, and the need to capitalize on the moment. During a recent interview on Aspire with Emma Grede, the Bronx femcee reflected on a fan interaction in a Saudi Arabia mall that made her internalize a valuable lesson about fame.

She recalled how a group of fans at the mall quickly recognized her and went up to her. "I went to the mall and everybody was just coming to me," Cardi expressed. "And it’s like, wow, I’m really a big deal. So many people know me. I have to take advantage of this moment now. Like, I know that I’m famous. But it’s even crazier when you go to a different country and you be like, 'Damn, I’m really, really famous.' These people really, really know me."

"I have to take advantage of this moment now," she continued. "That’s another thing. People procrastinate too much. Don’t waste the moment. Don’t waste the time. You might not get the opportunity again."

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

But when it comes to the fruits of this hard work and dedication to the fanbase, Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour is paying off. Fans have had a lot to discuss about the trek, even if some conversations are more critical. Nevertheless, it contained big moments, impressive performances, and sold-out numbers in its run so far, including a Lil' Kim appearance in Madison Square Garden and more contemporary guests like GloRilla and many others.

Still, some concerts moments make Cardi B reminisce in less positive ways. For example, she visibly cringed when she accidentally said her ex Offset's name while performing her "Bartier Cardi" track during the tour. Whether or not it was a staged or planned moment, it was still a bit of whiplash to witness.