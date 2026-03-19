Cardi B Admits She Was “Intimidated” After Selling Out Kansas City Arena

Cardi B just added another major milestone to her career, but even she wasn’t immune to the moment. The Bronx superstar recently sold out the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, pulling in a crowd of 19,000 fans and becoming the first female rapper to ever do so at the venue. While the achievement is historic, Cardi kept it real about how it actually felt stepping out on that stage.

“This is crazy. I was intimidated seeing so many people,” she admitted after the show on X. “I can’t believe it’s so many people that came to see me. Like yeah I know I’m Cardi B and I’ve been doing this for years but it still amazes me every single time. Unbelievable. God how did this happen?”

Even with years of chart-topping hits and global recognition, Cardi’s reaction shows she hasn’t lost that sense of awe when it comes to her fanbase. Moments like this highlight how far she’s come, from viral breakout to arena-selling powerhouse.

Cardi B Reflects On Tour Moment

As she’s been making her way across North America on her “Little Miss Drama” tour, Cardi has also been using her platform for more than just performance moments. At her Dallas stop, she took time to directly shout out her Latino fans, delivering a message that highlighted the shared history between communities. She went on to name countries like El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, making the moment feel both personal and intentional.

Additionally, earlier this month in Minneapolis, Cardi also praised the city’s resilience. She acknowledged fans who protested against ICE and thanking them for their “resistance.” The moment added another layer to the tour, showing how she’s blending entertainment with real-time commentary on what’s happening across the country.