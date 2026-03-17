Cardi B Delivers Powerful Message To Latino Fans On “Little Miss Drama” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Message Latino Fans
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B never hesitates to speak her mind when it comes to issues she believes in, and she did just that during her recent show in Dallas.

Cardi B is currently making her way around North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and recently, she took the stage in Dallas, Texas. At one point in her performance, she pointed out all of the sacrifices African Americans have made over the years.

“Shout out to my Latinos in the building,” she declared onstage, as captured by TikTok user @krystaonthemove. “But remember, you couldn’t be living comfortably in this country if these African Americans didn’t fight for us, motherf*ckers." Cardi went on to give shout-outs to various Latin countries like El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

This is far from the first time the femcee has spoken her mind during her tour so far, however. During her performance in Minneapolis earlier this month, she commended the people of the city for protesting against ICE.

Read More: Tasha K Launches GoFundMe To Help With Staggering Debt To Cardi B

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

“Minneapolis, you are such a strong city. I’ve been seeing what’s going on in the news, and we wanna say thank you for your resilience, for your resistance,” she said. “I don't know why those motherf*ckers came to this state. Y'all n***as is not p***y. I don't know why they came over here. They must not know how y'all give it up."

Cardi has thrown her fair share of shade onstage, too. During her stop at San Francisco's Chase Center, for example, she went on a rant that many speculated was about her ex Stefon Diggs. “It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she declared. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

She later took to Twitter/X to clarify that the rant wasn't about Diggs, noting how she was simply quoting her own song.

Read More: BIA Claps Back At Megan Thee Stallion For Laughing At Cardi B's Diss Track

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Viral Rant Music Cardi B Reveals If Stefon Diggs Sparked Her Viral Concert Rant
Stefon Diggs Patriots Releasing Sports Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Patriots Releasing Him After One Season
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Relationships Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message
Comments 0