Cardi B Delivers Powerful Message To Latino Fans On “Little Miss Drama” Tour

Cardi B is currently making her way around North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and recently, she took the stage in Dallas, Texas. At one point in her performance, she pointed out all of the sacrifices African Americans have made over the years.

“Shout out to my Latinos in the building,” she declared onstage, as captured by TikTok user @krystaonthemove. “But remember, you couldn’t be living comfortably in this country if these African Americans didn’t fight for us, motherf*ckers." Cardi went on to give shout-outs to various Latin countries like El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

This is far from the first time the femcee has spoken her mind during her tour so far, however. During her performance in Minneapolis earlier this month, she commended the people of the city for protesting against ICE.

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Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

“Minneapolis, you are such a strong city. I’ve been seeing what’s going on in the news, and we wanna say thank you for your resilience, for your resistance,” she said. “I don't know why those motherf*ckers came to this state. Y'all n***as is not p***y. I don't know why they came over here. They must not know how y'all give it up."

Cardi has thrown her fair share of shade onstage, too. During her stop at San Francisco's Chase Center, for example, she went on a rant that many speculated was about her ex Stefon Diggs. “It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she declared. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”