Cardi B Cancels Butt Reduction Plans

BY Caroline Fisher
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Cardi B Cancels Butt Reduction
Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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After a show in Los Angeles last month, Cardi B vowed to go overseas after her tour to have a butt reduction.

Cardi B is currently making her way across North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour. After a show in Los Angeles last month, the Grammy winner vowed to go overseas to have a butt reduction as soon as the trek was over. “After this tour, I don't want to hear nobody for three months," she declared. "I'm going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I'm taking this ass out."

Her remarks quickly went viral, but now, it looks like she's changed her mind. During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, she was asked about her big plan, prompting her to admit that it's no longer in the cards.

“I was saying that but I’m not gonna do it,” she explained. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out. But I don’t have time for that." Moreover, Cardi says she's happy with her body the way it is, so she feels no need to go under the knife. “I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body," she shared.

Read More: Cardi B Disses Offset Onstage During "Little Miss Drama Tour"

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

This isn't the first time Cardi has had to set the record straight after going viral for something she said on tour, however. During her stop at San Francisco's Chase Center a few weeks back, she went on a rant before launching into a performance of "Principle."

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she began. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

Some fans speculated that the rant was directed at her ex, Stefon Diggs. She shut this theory down in a tweet, claiming that the rant was actually directed at nobody, as she was simply quoting her own lyrics.

Read More: Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her Fund For Cardi B Debt

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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