Cardi B Cancels Butt Reduction Plans

Cardi B is currently making her way across North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour. After a show in Los Angeles last month, the Grammy winner vowed to go overseas to have a butt reduction as soon as the trek was over. “After this tour, I don't want to hear nobody for three months," she declared. "I'm going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I'm taking this ass out."

Her remarks quickly went viral, but now, it looks like she's changed her mind. During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, she was asked about her big plan, prompting her to admit that it's no longer in the cards.

“I was saying that but I’m not gonna do it,” she explained. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out. But I don’t have time for that." Moreover, Cardi says she's happy with her body the way it is, so she feels no need to go under the knife. “I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body," she shared.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

This isn't the first time Cardi has had to set the record straight after going viral for something she said on tour, however. During her stop at San Francisco's Chase Center a few weeks back, she went on a rant before launching into a performance of "Principle."

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she began. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

Some fans speculated that the rant was directed at her ex, Stefon Diggs. She shut this theory down in a tweet, claiming that the rant was actually directed at nobody, as she was simply quoting her own lyrics.