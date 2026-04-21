Cardi B Celebrates Massive Earnings From “Little Miss Drama” Tour

BY Cole Blake
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Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports vai Reuters Connect
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Cardi B embarked on the tour in promotion of her sophomore studio album, "Am I The Drama?," back in February.

Cardi B officially concluded her Little Miss Drama tour after performing back-to-back sold-out shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, last weekend. All in all, the trek sold 453,000 tickets and grossed over $70 million across 35 dates, according to XXL. Cardi celebrated the feat in a video message to her fans on Instagram.

She kicked off the post by admitting that she was "drunk" but wanted to tell fans how she "really, really feels." "I just want to say thank you to everybody who came out to the Little Miss Drama tour and was a part of the Little Miss Drama tour," she continued, mentioning her production team, glam team, wardrobe team, choreographers, and more. "Most of all, of course, I want to say thank you to my fans, thank you to Bardi Gang. Thank you to everybody who came and made this moment so special for me," she concluded.

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Fans shared supportive messages for Cardi in the comments section. "You promised to give us a good tour instead you gave us a spectacular tour. You absolutely killed every show," one user wrote. Another added: "Thank you for coming to LA kia forum. Awesome show I had so much fun. Feb 15 was the best day ever for me."

Cardi embarked on the Little Miss Drama tour back in February, just months after releasing her second studio album, Am I The Drama? On the road, she brought out several notable guests, including Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Fetty Wap, Lil’ Kim, T.I., Missy Elliott, and more.

Cardi B's Atlanta Concerts

The tour's conclusion came with additional drama, as Cardi threatened to cancel her final show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. She accused the venue's employees of being “disrespectful” to her team. “I’m pissed off right now, I’m not going to lie. This arena been playing a lot of f—ng games with me. This will be the last time I’m ever in this b—h,” she said on stage. “Next time, I’m having my concert in the parking lot, b—h! I’m tired of y’all playing with me. This is y’all f—ng second time. I still f—k with the Atlanta Hawks though.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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