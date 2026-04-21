Cardi B officially concluded her Little Miss Drama tour after performing back-to-back sold-out shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, last weekend. All in all, the trek sold 453,000 tickets and grossed over $70 million across 35 dates, according to XXL. Cardi celebrated the feat in a video message to her fans on Instagram.

She kicked off the post by admitting that she was "drunk" but wanted to tell fans how she "really, really feels." "I just want to say thank you to everybody who came out to the Little Miss Drama tour and was a part of the Little Miss Drama tour," she continued, mentioning her production team, glam team, wardrobe team, choreographers, and more. "Most of all, of course, I want to say thank you to my fans, thank you to Bardi Gang. Thank you to everybody who came and made this moment so special for me," she concluded.

Fans shared supportive messages for Cardi in the comments section. "You promised to give us a good tour instead you gave us a spectacular tour. You absolutely killed every show," one user wrote. Another added: "Thank you for coming to LA kia forum. Awesome show I had so much fun. Feb 15 was the best day ever for me."

Cardi embarked on the Little Miss Drama tour back in February, just months after releasing her second studio album, Am I The Drama? On the road, she brought out several notable guests, including Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Fetty Wap, Lil’ Kim, T.I., Missy Elliott, and more.

Cardi B's Atlanta Concerts