Cardi B Hints At Potential Pregnancy During Charlotte Tour Stop

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Potential Pregnancy
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B managed to raise eyebrows with an interesting joke during the latest stop on her "Little Miss Drama" tour.

Cardi B is currently making her way around the United States on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and she recently graced the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina. One moment from the show in particular has captured social media users' attention, and clips of it quickly began circulating online. In them, she's seen dancing around onstage between songs, talking to the crowd, and describing what kind of romantic partners she prefers.

"Hold on, let me stop," she then stated, as seen in a clip shared by @theessenceofit7 on Twitter/X. "B*tch, I might be pregnant.”

For now, it's unclear if Cardi was being serious or just trolling. Per usual, fans have plenty of opinions. "Ain’t no wayyyy," one commenter writes. "Welp at least we got the album and tour this time," another claims. Someone else simply says, "CARDI STOP PLAYING WITH ME."

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Is Cardi B Single?

As for who Cardi is currently romantically involved with, if anyone, that remains a mystery. Cardi B's viral onstage quip, however, took place just a few days after Stefon Diggs sparked rumors that they've reunited. He did so by attending her tour stop in D.C. alongside his mother and brother. The trio appeared to have a blast. Diggs was even spotted chatting briefly with the femcee after the two of them left the same club at roughly the same time later that night.

This cleared up a lot of speculation about where the two of them stand at this point, which has been a hot topic of debate since they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year.

Cardi's pregnancy joke also comes shortly after her other ex, Offset, got shot outside of a Florida casino. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he appears to be well on his way to recovery. According to reports, the "Enough" performer checked on him while he was in the hospital being treated. For now, details of the purported conversation have not been made public.

Read More: Offset Claims He Spent $12 Million On Gifts For Cardi B Amid Recent Tensions

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Reunion Rumors Gossip Stefon Diggs Sparks Cardi B Reunion Rumors At D.C. “Little Miss Drama” Show
Cardi B Offset Valentine's Day Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day
cardi b stefon diggs Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline
Cardi B Accuses Offset Threatening Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Threatening To Kill Her, Warns His New Girlfriend During Explosive Rant
Comments 0