Cardi B Hints At Potential Pregnancy During Charlotte Tour Stop

Cardi B is currently making her way around the United States on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and she recently graced the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina. One moment from the show in particular has captured social media users' attention, and clips of it quickly began circulating online. In them, she's seen dancing around onstage between songs, talking to the crowd, and describing what kind of romantic partners she prefers.

"Hold on, let me stop," she then stated, as seen in a clip shared by @theessenceofit7 on Twitter/X. "B*tch, I might be pregnant.”

For now, it's unclear if Cardi was being serious or just trolling. Per usual, fans have plenty of opinions. "Ain’t no wayyyy," one commenter writes. "Welp at least we got the album and tour this time," another claims. Someone else simply says, "CARDI STOP PLAYING WITH ME."

Is Cardi B Single?

As for who Cardi is currently romantically involved with, if anyone, that remains a mystery. Cardi B's viral onstage quip, however, took place just a few days after Stefon Diggs sparked rumors that they've reunited. He did so by attending her tour stop in D.C. alongside his mother and brother. The trio appeared to have a blast. Diggs was even spotted chatting briefly with the femcee after the two of them left the same club at roughly the same time later that night.

This cleared up a lot of speculation about where the two of them stand at this point, which has been a hot topic of debate since they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year.