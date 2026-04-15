Quavo Supports Cardi B At Florida “Little Miss Drama” Show

Cardi B is currently making her way around the United States on her "Little Miss Drama" tour. This week, she stopped in Florida, where she performed a sold-out show. The femcee had a very special guest in the crowd, too, who was spotted dancing to her hits. This, of course, was Quavo.

He can be seen rapping along to Migos' 2017 track "T-Shirt" in a video shared on Instagram by Kevin Wong. Clearly, he was having a blast. While Cardi B and Quavo are like family, Quavo has had his fair share of issues with the Grammy-winner's ex, Offset. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony last August, however, Offset confirmed that the two of them are back on good terms.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he explained at the time. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”

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Cardi B & Offset Drama

As for Offset and Cardi, it's a bit less clear where they stand these days. Their divorce has certainly gotten messy in the past, and tensions were reignited earlier this month after Offset was shot outside of a casino. Reportedly, she checked in on him while he was recovering in the hospital, but threw some serious shade online shortly after.

When a social media user dug up an old video of her unwrapping a luxury bag from Offset and suggested she actually bought it for herself, she set the record straight. "NEVER... I'm never the type to do lame sh*t like that," she declared before referencing her ex's alleged debt. "There was no money problems when I was regulating."

It didn't take long for Offset to respond, insisting that he spent at least $12 million on her when they were an item.