FBI Reveals New Photos Of Offset Shooting Suspects

BY Caroline Fisher
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Photos Offset Shooting Suspects
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino recently, and the FBI is asking the public for help locating the suspects.

Earlier this month, Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino. Fortunately, his injuries were not fatal, and he's well on his way to recovery. According to the FBI, the former Migos member was allegedly assaulted by a group of people ahead of the shooting. One of these people eventually pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

Afterwards, the people involved fled in a matte gray Tahoe and a black Suburban. The Tahoe went towards Hollywood, while the Suburban headed for Miami. Authorities have since released photos of the suspects and the two vehicles, per Kurrco. They ask anyone with information to reach out to them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Stuart Kaplan says the investigation is just starting to ramp up.

"We want to see whether or not certain individuals start to utilize, for example, digital devices and texting or cellular phone calls," he told CBS News. "There are often times people are detained or apprehended, let go, and then subsequently additional information is developed and that person, while released, could be rearrested. [...] I think it's more of trying to locate these individuals than an attempt at trying to identify these individuals."

Read More: FBI Gets Involved In Offset's Casino Shooting And Wants The Public's Help

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

One individual who was arrested the night of the shooting was Lil Tjay. He was hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Offset has since confirmed that he is not the person who shot him, and his attorney insists he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Offset released a statement shortly after he was released from the hospital last week. In it, he thanked his fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love!" he wrote. "I’m good….but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win. $ET."

Read More: Offset's Mom Speaks Out Amid His Recovery

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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