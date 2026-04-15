FBI Reveals New Photos Of Offset Shooting Suspects

Earlier this month, Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino. Fortunately, his injuries were not fatal, and he's well on his way to recovery. According to the FBI, the former Migos member was allegedly assaulted by a group of people ahead of the shooting. One of these people eventually pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

Afterwards, the people involved fled in a matte gray Tahoe and a black Suburban. The Tahoe went towards Hollywood, while the Suburban headed for Miami. Authorities have since released photos of the suspects and the two vehicles, per Kurrco. They ask anyone with information to reach out to them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Stuart Kaplan says the investigation is just starting to ramp up.

"We want to see whether or not certain individuals start to utilize, for example, digital devices and texting or cellular phone calls," he told CBS News. "There are often times people are detained or apprehended, let go, and then subsequently additional information is developed and that person, while released, could be rearrested. [...] I think it's more of trying to locate these individuals than an attempt at trying to identify these individuals."

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

One individual who was arrested the night of the shooting was Lil Tjay. He was hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Offset has since confirmed that he is not the person who shot him, and his attorney insists he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Offset released a statement shortly after he was released from the hospital last week. In it, he thanked his fans for their support.