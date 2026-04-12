Offset's Mom Speaks Out Amid His Recovery

Offset's mother, Latabia Woodward, is addressing all of the well wishes and support since her son was shot earlier this week. In a clip posted online and caught by Complex, Latabia admitted that she doesn't like speaking on private matters with the toxic world that is the internet. But given the circumstances, she felt it was necessary.

She begins, "I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine... But today, I have to speak."

"Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night, he was on a stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking," Latabia added. "That is God's grace, that is God’s mercy."

She concluded by deeply thanking everyone for their love and concern for her and in general. "To every person who reached out, prayed, called, text, or sent a message, thank you. If I haven’t responded to you directly, please know it was not intentional. Your kindness meant everything to me. We love Kiari, we love all of you."

Offset also recently spoke out, doing so after being released from a Florida hospital on April 10.

Offset & Cardi B Tensions

Taking to his Instagram the hitmaker said, "Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win - $ET."

But this isn't the only matter he's addressed recently. His tensions with his estranged wife, Cardi B, have come back up to the surface. One of the femcee's fans alleged that she staged any gift openings and that 'Set never could afford lavish presents for her due to his alleged gambling addiction.

She denied that claim, while sort of throwing some shade her ex's way. "NEVER... I'm never the type to do lame sh*t like that. There was no money problems when I was regulating," she said on Twitter.