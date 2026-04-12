Recently, it seemed like there was a glimmer peace and civility between Offset and Cardi B. Shortly after Offset was rushed to a Florida hospital after being shot, the latter reportedly decided to check in to see how he was doing. The details of their conversation stayed private of course, but hearing that was good especially given how contentious they had been with each other up until then.

But it seems that things are right back to being fiery again. Most recently, tensions have been flaring up due to some fans of Cardi's stirring the pot. Caught by Live Bitez and Us Weekly, one user shared what is assumedly an old video of her unwrapping a luxury purse given to her by Offset.

However, this person is claiming that Cardi was the one buying herself these gifts because Offset couldn't afford them. That's being spread because of the resurfaced gambling addiction allegations following the shooting at the Florida casino.

However, the mother of four shot down that rumor and that Set wasn't having any financial problems when they were together. "NEVER... I'm never the type to do lame sh*t like that," she wrote on Twitter.

"There was no money problems when I was regulating."

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Offset & Cardi B's Relationship

This seemingly got under the Atlanta native's skin. He fired back, claiming that he was spending millions on her and as a result, having financial issues under her watch. "I spent 12 million. On her," he alleged.

She appears to have not caught wind of his reply yet, so we will see if things escalate further.