Offset Claims He Spent $12 Million On Gifts For Cardi B Amid Recent Tensions

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Despite Cardi B reportedly checking in on Offset following his shooting, things still seem tense between the ex-couple.

Recently, it seemed like there was a glimmer peace and civility between Offset and Cardi B. Shortly after Offset was rushed to a Florida hospital after being shot, the latter reportedly decided to check in to see how he was doing. The details of their conversation stayed private of course, but hearing that was good especially given how contentious they had been with each other up until then.

But it seems that things are right back to being fiery again. Most recently, tensions have been flaring up due to some fans of Cardi's stirring the pot. Caught by Live Bitez and Us Weekly, one user shared what is assumedly an old video of her unwrapping a luxury purse given to her by Offset.

However, this person is claiming that Cardi was the one buying herself these gifts because Offset couldn't afford them. That's being spread because of the resurfaced gambling addiction allegations following the shooting at the Florida casino.

However, the mother of four shot down that rumor and that Set wasn't having any financial problems when they were together. "NEVER... I'm never the type to do lame sh*t like that," she wrote on Twitter.

"There was no money problems when I was regulating."

Read More: AllStar JR Hints At His Alleged Involvement In The Shooting Of NBA Ben 10

Offset & Cardi B's Relationship

This seemingly got under the Atlanta native's skin. He fired back, claiming that he was spending millions on her and as a result, having financial issues under her watch. "I spent 12 million. On her," he alleged.

She appears to have not caught wind of his reply yet, so we will see if things escalate further.

This isn't only thing that's been rebuilding their feud, though. Earlier this week, TMZ obtained documents that the "Enemies" MC was pushing for a DNA test for her baby with Stefon Diggs. The judge did deny the paternity test for one of the kids, but one was approved for a "newborn." Dates of the kids were redacted but with that descriptor. But it's safe to assume that it's the baby boy she and Diggs share.

Read More: WE BACK OUTSIDE – Song by BunnaB

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event Music Offset Wanted Cardi B To Take DNA Test After Birth Of Child With Stefon Diggs
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Cardi B Reacts To Viral Video Of Offset And Their Son Wave
Comments 0