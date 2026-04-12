WE BACK OUTSIDE – Song by BunnaB

BunnaB is warning her peers to hide their men, as her new single "WE BACK OUTSIDE" is a boisterous jam about being on the prowl.

(A** shaking) Left cheek, right cheek, it be moving up and down, (Life's amazing) She ain't like me then, she want to be me now, (B***hes hating) I been up, up, they still is on the ground, (That be aching) Stuff it down my spine when we in doggystyle

BunnaB quickly became one of the most fun and explosive names out of Atlanta these days, a reputation her new song "WE BACK OUTSIDE" brashly embraces. On it, she warns her peers to hide their men before getting into some sultry and salacious lyrics about lust, confrontation, getting money, and her specific needs. The TikTok sensation used a clap-heavy beat to get the point across, with some simple wailing synth melodies that the fiery performance and percussion often overwhelm. Regardless, the short record doesn't overstay its welcome and keeps its pace quite energetically. BunnaB has much more to share in the near future, and hopefully she improves even more on her confident and vibrant style.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.