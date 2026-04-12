WE BACK OUTSIDE – Song by BunnaB

BunnaB quickly became one of the most fun and explosive names out of Atlanta these days, a reputation her new song "WE BACK OUTSIDE" brashly embraces. On it, she warns her peers to hide their men before getting into some sultry and salacious lyrics about lust, confrontation, getting money, and her specific needs. The TikTok sensation used a clap-heavy beat to get the point across, with some simple wailing synth melodies that the fiery performance and percussion often overwhelm. Regardless, the short record doesn't overstay its welcome and keeps its pace quite energetically. BunnaB has much more to share in the near future, and hopefully she improves even more on her confident and vibrant style.
Release Date: April 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from WE BACK OUTSIDE
(A** shaking) Left cheek, right cheek, it be moving up and down,
(Life's amazing) She ain't like me then, she want to be me now,
(B***hes hating) I been up, up, they still is on the ground,
(That be aching) Stuff it down my spine when we in doggystyle