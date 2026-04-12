AllStar JR Hints At His Alleged Involvement In The Shooting Of NBA Ben 10

BY Zachary Horvath
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Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy affiliate NBA Ben 10 was shot at a Houston restaurant, and it appears AllStar JR was allegedly involved.

With the police still investigating after the shooting of NBA Ben 10, they may have a lead to go off of thanks to another rapper's social media post. Caught by DJ Akademiks, Detroit MC AllStar JR uploaded a carousel of photos of himself at a jewelry store back home. However, it's his caption that suggests that he was allegedly involved with the situation.

He writes, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him 😕🤨 #JRClosedTheElevatorOnRon #OG3LeftThemN****s #AllThatPlaying."

If you scroll through the photos, there's another message that's sure to spark curiosity and debate online. "Thought He Was Mob Ties [crossing fingers emoji] Til I Shot His A*s A Few Times."

The reason he's speaking out is because rumors have rampant online. They allege that he was the one being robbed by NBA Ben 10 and others of his jewelry.

As a result of allegedly being the victim of what was described as a brutal attack, he allegedly started to randomly fire bullets to ward of his assailants. Of course, don't take his statements too literally just yet. But given how explicit he's coming across, AllStar JR has some serious potential to become a person of interest.

As we said earlier, police are still looking into the situation. The last update we have comes from Confessions, the restaurant where Ben 10's fight and eventual shooting took place.

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NBA Ben 10 Shot In Houston

Per PrimeTimer, they said, "We are actively reviewing the incident internally and with the Houston Police Department. They add, " [We are also] working to strengthen our safety protocols and operational procedures to help ensure the continued protection of everyone who walks through our doors."

As for the status of NBA Ben 10 and the other person who was shot, they were reported to be in "very critical condition." We learned that from Lieutenant R. Wilkins a couple of days ago. In terms of the injuries, one of them suffered injuries to their torso while the other was hit in the arms and legs. It's also unclear who's hurt in these areas.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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