AllStar JR Exposes Fiery DMs With NBA Ben10 After Houston Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
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AllStar JR DMs NBA Ben10
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NBA Ben10 is still recovering after being shot multiple times after an alleged altercation at a Houston restaurant earlier this month.

Earlier this week, NBA Ben10 was shot multiple times at a Houston restaurant. Reportedly, the shooting took place shortly after two men tried to steal another man's chains. This allegedly resulted in an altercation, and eventually, one of the men pulled out a gun. Fortunately, NBA Ben10 appears to be well on his way to recovery. One other man was injured besides him.

Detroit artist AllStar JR was quick to weigh in on the ordeal, insinuating that he allegedly had something to do with the shooting. He shared an Instagram post featuring various photos of himself at a jewelry store, adding a cryptic caption. "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him 😕🤨," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by DJ Akademiks. "#JRClosedTheElevatorOnRon #OG3LeftThemN****s #AllThatPlaying."

He didn't stop there, however. AllStar JR went on to challenge his supporters to lie on the floor as if they had just been shot and film it. He offered the winner $20K.

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AllStar JR Taunts NBA Ben10

Now, he's taken to social media to unveil a few alleged DMs that he and NBA Ben10 exchanged shortly after the shooting. In the messages, he appears to mock his foe for being "full of bullets."

"U wipe that spit off yo p***y a** face ?," he also appeared to ask. "How it feel that everybody left your bum b*tch a** to die ? N**** u ain't cut u a bum a** do boy."

Shortly after the shooting, Lieutenant R. Wilkins provided the public with an update, indicating that an investigation was underway. According to him, footage captured of the harrowing incident might be what ultimately helps authorities make an arrest.

"The investigation is just now starting," he explained at the time. "But investigators are going to get over here and try to figure out how it occurred. We got some folks on the scene who are talking to us. We got some good video."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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