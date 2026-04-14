Wack 100 Claims NBA YoungBoy Won’t “Pull A Lil Durk” Over Ben10

BY Caroline Fisher
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Wack 100 NBA YoungBoy Lil Durk
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Wack100 attends Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wynn Records)
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NBA Ben10 was recently shot at a restaurant in Houston after a fight allegedly broke out over some chains.

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a restaurant in Houston. According to authorities, the shooting took place after two men tried to steal another man's chains. A fight allegedly ensued, prompting the man defending his chains to pull out a gun. He allegedly fired off multiple shots randomly, hitting two people in the process. Fortunately, Ben10's injuries were not deadly, and he's now recovering.

News of his shooting has earned big reactions from social media users and peers. Recently, for example, Wack 100 shared his thoughts on the ordeal on Clubhouse. He argued that YoungBoy won't "pull a Lil Durk" over the shooting, as captured by @Thechat101, and will prioritize his own freedom instead.

Lil Durk is currently behind bars on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Authorities accuse him of hiring various individuals to fly to Los Angeles to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted in a shooting at an L.A. gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unscathed, but Lul Pab died of his injuries.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Durk pleaded not guilty to his charges in November 2024. He's currently awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin this August.

News of Wack 100's comments comes as AllStar JR continues to taunt the injured rapper. This week, he offered $20K to whoever wins his new challenge, which involves lying on the floor as if they had just been shot. Almost immediately after the shooting, he also took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself at a jewelry store. For obvious reasons, his caption raised eyebrows.

"Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him 😕🤨 #JRClosedTheElevatorOnRon #OG3LeftThemN****s #AllThatPlaying," he wrote. This led some to believe that AllStar JR could have allegedly been involved in the shooting somehow, though this remains unconfirmed.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Defends Ben10’s Mother After Houston Shooting

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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