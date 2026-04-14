Wack 100 Claims NBA YoungBoy Won’t “Pull A Lil Durk” Over Ben10

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a restaurant in Houston. According to authorities, the shooting took place after two men tried to steal another man's chains. A fight allegedly ensued, prompting the man defending his chains to pull out a gun. He allegedly fired off multiple shots randomly, hitting two people in the process. Fortunately, Ben10's injuries were not deadly, and he's now recovering.

News of his shooting has earned big reactions from social media users and peers. Recently, for example, Wack 100 shared his thoughts on the ordeal on Clubhouse. He argued that YoungBoy won't "pull a Lil Durk" over the shooting, as captured by @Thechat101, and will prioritize his own freedom instead.

Lil Durk is currently behind bars on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Authorities accuse him of hiring various individuals to fly to Los Angeles to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted in a shooting at an L.A. gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unscathed, but Lul Pab died of his injuries.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Durk pleaded not guilty to his charges in November 2024. He's currently awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin this August.

News of Wack 100's comments comes as AllStar JR continues to taunt the injured rapper. This week, he offered $20K to whoever wins his new challenge, which involves lying on the floor as if they had just been shot. Almost immediately after the shooting, he also took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself at a jewelry store. For obvious reasons, his caption raised eyebrows.