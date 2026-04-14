Last week, it was reported that NBA YoungBoy affiliate Ben10 was shot multiple times inside a Houston restaurant. While the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still murky, authorities claim it all started when two men tried to take another man's chains.

The man fighting for his chains allegedly pulled out a pistol and began shooting randomly as a result. Two people ended up getting hit, including Ben10. His mother took to social media after the shooting to express gratitude that her son was not killed. This resulted in serious backlash, as some social media users felt like her post was insensitive. NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, quickly came to her defense.

“Y’all some stupid dumba** people," she declared earlier this week, as captured by 9MagTV. "How the f*ck y’all get mad cuz Ben mama said thank God her son alive? How the f*ck y’all get mad cuz somebody say thank God they son alive. You f*cking right. Thank God your son alive.”

NBA Ben10 Shooting

“B*tch, if it was y’all son, y’all would say the same thing," Gaulden continued. "B*tch don’t ever come for mine.”

“Mamas is the ones who push their motherf*cking a**ses out and the mamas is the ones they got to set up there with them and the mamas is the ones that pray for them and that’s they damn children that God gave them," she concluded. "So guess what? Don’t worry about me and mine baby. I don’t give a f*ck what mine do… They mine.”

Lieutenant R. Wilkins spoke with reporters shortly after the shooting, describing the altercation that led up to it and how the investigation was going.

"The investigation is just now starting," he said at the time. "But investigators are going to get over here and try to figure out how it occurred. We got some folks on the scene who are talking to us. We got some good video."