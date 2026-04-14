NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Defends Ben10’s Mother After Houston Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Mother Ben10 Shooting
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden attends his MASA TOUR date at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
NBA Ben10 was shot multiple times inside a Houston restaurant last week, and his mother is glad he's alive.

Last week, it was reported that NBA YoungBoy affiliate Ben10 was shot multiple times inside a Houston restaurant. While the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still murky, authorities claim it all started when two men tried to take another man's chains.

The man fighting for his chains allegedly pulled out a pistol and began shooting randomly as a result. Two people ended up getting hit, including Ben10. His mother took to social media after the shooting to express gratitude that her son was not killed. This resulted in serious backlash, as some social media users felt like her post was insensitive. NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, quickly came to her defense.

“Y’all some stupid dumba** people," she declared earlier this week, as captured by 9MagTV. "How the f*ck y’all get mad cuz Ben mama said thank God her son alive? How the f*ck y’all get mad cuz somebody say thank God they son alive. You f*cking right. Thank God your son alive.”

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

NBA Ben10 Shooting

“B*tch, if it was y’all son, y’all would say the same thing," Gaulden continued. "B*tch don’t ever come for mine.”

“Mamas is the ones who push their motherf*cking a**ses out and the mamas is the ones they got to set up there with them and the mamas is the ones that pray for them and that’s they damn children that God gave them," she concluded. "So guess what? Don’t worry about me and mine baby. I don’t give a f*ck what mine do… They mine.”

Lieutenant R. Wilkins spoke with reporters shortly after the shooting, describing the altercation that led up to it and how the investigation was going.

"The investigation is just now starting," he said at the time. "But investigators are going to get over here and try to figure out how it occurred. We got some folks on the scene who are talking to us. We got some good video."

Read More: AllStar JR Hints At His Alleged Involvement In The Shooting Of NBA Ben 10

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NBA YoungBoy's Mother Seemingly Slams Malu Trevejo Gossip News Gossip NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Seemingly Slams Malu Trevejo Over Messy Paris Trip
OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother In Wild Rant
nba youngboy mom Music NBA Youngboy's Mom Says Her Car Was Stolen In Houston
Comments 0