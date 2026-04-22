NBA Ben10 Enjoys Hospital Facial As He Recovers From Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
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NBA Ben10 Hospital Facial
Image Via @babyboyten On Instagram
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NBA Ben10 appears to be in good spirits despite getting shot multiple times at a Houston restaurant last week.

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot multiple times at a restaurant in Houston. Allegedly, the shooting took place after two men tried to steal another man's chains. The rapper is currently recovering at a hospital, and appears to be well on his way to recovery.

He also appears to be in good spirits as he heals, as evidenced by a new clip shared by Akademiks. In it, he's seen lying in his hospital bed while a female friend gives him some much-needed TLC. "You know, getting a facial in the f*cking hospital," he bragged.

While fans are certainly impressed that NBA Ben10 is doing so well under these circumstances, they're not necessarily surprised. In a social media post shared shortly after the shooting, he made it clear that he didn't plan to stay down for too long.

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AllStar JR & NBA Ben10 Beef

"Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin. we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION!," he wrote. "I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"

News of NBA Ben10's luxurious hospital stay comes as AllStar JR continues to taunt him relentlessly online. He's insinuated various times that he was allegedly involved in the shooting somehow. Earlier this week, he even took to his Instagram Story to unveil some alleged DMs he exchanged with NBA Ben10, which got pretty heated. In them, he seemingly mocked his foe over the tragic ordeal, describing him as being "full of bullets."

"U wipe that spit off yo p***y a** face ?," he also appeared to ask. "How it feel that everybody left your bum b*tch a** to die ? N**** u ain't cut u a bum a** do boy."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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