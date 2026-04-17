NBA Ben 10 Breaks His Silence After Being Shot Last Week

NBA Ben 10 was shot at a Houston restaurant last week and since that news, a lot has unfolded in the ensuing days.

He also has suggested that he was allegedly the one who shot NBA Ben 10 and was the person getting jumped. His post of him in a jewelry store raised eyebrows earlier this week. "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him," he captioned the upload.

In the midst of this jumping, he managed to pull out a gun and fire some shots at his attackers. Whether or not Ben 10 was one of those assailants remains to be seen. Nonetheless, he was struck by the gunman, along with one other man.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.