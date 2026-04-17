NBA Ben 10 Breaks His Silence After Being Shot Last Week

NBA Ben 10 is here to confirm that he's doing just fine given the circumstances. If you didn't hear, the NBA YoungBoy affiliate was shot at a Houston restaurant called Confessions last Wednesday, April 8. He suffered injuries after a brawl ensued over a few people trying to snatch another person's jewelry.
In the midst of this jumping, he managed to pull out a gun and fire some shots at his attackers. Whether or not Ben 10 was one of those assailants remains to be seen. Nonetheless, he was struck by the gunman, along with one other man.
Both were sent to the hospital and were reported to be in "very critical condition" by Lieutenant R. Wilkins. But even though NBA Ben 10 is still recovering, he's not stressing over his situation.
As caught by No Jumper, he posted this message. "Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin. we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION!"
He continues, "I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"
NBA Ben 10 AllStar JR Beef
NBA Ben 10 also posted a video of himself eating some breakfast in his hospital bed. He captioned the clip, "god got me, my nuts literally hang to the flow [ninja emoji]! [middle finger emoji] wrong with a n**** [ninja emoji]."
Overall, it's good to see that he's doing well and keeping a positive mindset. But this message can also be viewed as a response to all of the taunting from AllStar JR. The Detroit rapper has been dissing him on wax and teasing him being shot by promoting a $10,000 challenge.
He also has suggested that he was allegedly the one who shot NBA Ben 10 and was the person getting jumped. His post of him in a jewelry store raised eyebrows earlier this week. "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him," he captioned the upload.