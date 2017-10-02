Speaks out
- Music6ix9ine Speaks Out On Gym Beatdown: "I Can't Say They Were Wrong"The Florida provocateur and rapper finally made a public statement regarding his recent assault at an LA Fitness gym.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Apologizes To Fans For "Pretending" To Be Okay For YearsBritney Spears makes her first statement following this week's court case.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Speaks Out After Allegedly Knocking Someone Out OnstageThe Atlanta native was unapologetic. By Madusa S.
- SportsJR Smith Speaks Out On Recent Candice Patton Cheating AllegationsSmith is refuting the allegations against him.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reportedly Speaks Out: "This Is My Story"Joycelyn Savage reportedly has something to get off her chest.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDwight Howard Speaks Out About Lakers Signing, Hitting "Rock Bottom"Howard is ready to make an impact with the purple and gold.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBJ Penn Finally Speaks Out On Recent String Of Viral Street Fight VideosPenn says this could affect his pending custody case.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWatch: Tory Lanez Calls Out A Director For Swapping Out A Model For One With Lighter SkinTory Lanez adresses colorism.By hnhh
- MusicRich The Kid Blasts Interscope: "I Tried To Drop Songs Wit Juice WRLD N Future"Rich The Kid is allegedly dealing with resistance from Interscope over SoundCloud song submissions.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Mystery Donor Speaks Out After Posting $100k BondValencia Love has been identified as a Christian caregiver who owns and operates a daycare facility.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Scandal: "It's Been Real"This is the first time Jordyn has been spotted since the cheating scandal.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay's Manager Defends Her Father Amidst Abuse AllegationsHer mother and brother are the "unstable" ones, according to him.By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato's Drug Dealer Finally Speaks: "She Knew What She Was Taking"Their relationship was more than simply transactional.By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato Makes A Public Statement Following Overdose HospitalizationFans are finally hearing from the artist after her brush with death.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God On Rape Culture: "The Best Apology Is Changed Behavior"Charlamagne Tha God finally brings additional clarity to his fans.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Speaks Out On His Controversial Blackface PhotoDrake has released his statement about the controversial blackface photo.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On His Prison Release In First Video Interview With Lester HoltWatch Meek Mill's first post-prison interview with NBC's Lester Holt.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNipsey Hussle Defends Diddy After Reporter Bashes Him For Wanting To Buy PanthersNipsey Hussle comes to the defense of Diddy after Fox News bashed him for wanting to buy the Carolina Panthers.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Breaks Down Over Pepsi Controversy: "I Felt So F**king Stupid""It's really depressing and it bothers me every single day."By Chantilly Post