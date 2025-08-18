Rising Chicago MC Bloodhound Q50 is trending online right now thanks to numerous reports about him being an alleged shooting victim. Overall, we recommend you take most of this news with a grain of salt as details are extremely muddy. Sources are also saying that authorities nor the rapper's team have confirmed anything.
But the reason why this news is spreading like wildfire is because of social media users sharing alleged evidence of the attack. With all of that in mind, here is the situation. Accounts online began to share said alleged proof on Sunday (August 17) of Bloodhound Q50 and three others being in critical condition.
Some reports are saying Q50 was lured to a fake show. However, that remains unconfirmed. Allegedly the assailants rendered his vehicle useless after spraying it with dozens of bullets. Moreover, all of this supposedly went down in St. Louis.
Adding to this confusing story is that Q50 allegedly stole $60,000 from some resident reported to be a rapper. That comes from Soap Central and Hypefresh.
Making this even messier is that the 20-year-old's recent string of posts on his Instagram.
Bloodhound Q50 Shooting
Caught by DJ Akademiks, Bloodhound addressed the alleged incident by taunting his alleged attacker(s) in the process. One of his posts shows him cheesing inside of a Rolls-Royce with the caption, "Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain’t goin like Chris Wallace. Da world know who the goblins they beggin fa me to stop it. Da reason they don’t ride wit toddlers no sympathy dump on mamas. U either in or u out it and don’t even question me bout it."
Then, he uploaded a pair of videos to his Instagram Story. The first sees him rolling up a bill and inhaling a hard substance through his nose. After that, he talks smack to the person/people he's allegedly beefing with.
Overall, his posts haven't really clarified anything as far as the credibility of this shooting goes. Hopefully, though, everyone is alright. We will update you once more information becomes available.