Bloodhound Q50 was allegedly the target of a St. Louis shooting for allegedly stealing $60K from folks in the city.

Out of all the rising rappers out of Chicago, Bloodhound Q50 has an unfortunate claim to fame that he's standing on regardless. He was recently the subject of a viral hip-hop story online, as he was allegedly the victim of a shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.

For those unaware, various online pages began to post reports of the Chi-Town MC's situation, with his alleged car allegedly taking 60 shots and he and three others reportedly undergoing critical condition. Also, some reports suggested that this shooting went down because he stole $60K from folks in the city who sought to retaliate.

But all in all, Bloodhound Q50's not backing down. After this story blew up, he took to his YouTube page to drop the "60k" diss track, which functions more like a straight-up comeback single. In it, Bloodhound references the reports of the shooting and flexes on those rooting for his downfall. "A young turnt n***a like me starting to feel immortal, 'cause a n***a keep escaping death," he raps at one point. We'll see whether or not we get any more information on this situation or if it will simply pass by.

Bloodhound Q50 Shooting

After all, there are still a lot of unconfirmed questions when it comes to this shooting report, as the artist's team and official media sources did not provide much more context or revelations. Now that the incident is in the rearview, perhaps a retrospective view on this will lead to more action or a full investigation.

However, this isn't the first time Bloodhound Q50 seemed to taunt his opposition. "Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain’t goin like Chris Wallace," he captioned a recent Instagram post. "Da world know who the goblins they beggin fa me to stop it. Da reason they don’t ride wit toddlers no sympathy dump on mamas. U either in or u out it and don’t even question me bout it."

With all this in mind, folks continue to take this whole ordeal with a grain of salt. We will see if the Chicago rapper has anything else to say about this.

