YSL Woody has been widely criticized since his disruptive time on the stand during the YSL RICO trial. But the internet rallied around him during a time of need. While on a dirt bike or motorcycle, he appeared to lose control and flew off of it violently. He smacked the pavement hard leading him to be in a state of unconsciousness.

Per reports, YSL Woody was on Atlanta's Peters Street, and many bystanders witnessed the scary accident. Those same people recording it rushed over to try and help him which you can see below courtesy of A.D. on X. Making this worse is that Woody wasn't wearing a helmet.

After the news broke, folks across social media began to spread rumors that he had been shot and/or fatally injured.

But thankfully, that's all they became. Woody was eventually taken to the hospital, regained consciousness, and from what we know, he's still in stable condition. Per Vlad TV hashtags of #PrayForWoody began to trend on platforms like X and TikTok.

Sometime yesterday, YSL Woody actually spoke out, providing more clarity and relief regarding his health status. He did so in a neck brace and from his hospital bed. The reposted video from Ceddy Nash blurs out all of the cuts, bruises, and etc. but it's clear he got beat up good from this scary ordeal.

YSL Woody & Young Thug

But Woody has God on his side, and he knows he's going to be alright when it's all said and done. "God gon' protect those that do the work of the Lord. No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in a time of pain."

We are wishing YSL Woody and speedy and healthy recovery during this time.

Elsewhere, the label affiliate has been wrapped up in the ongoing Young Thug snitching debacle. For the last several days, the rapper has been accused of doing so following a viral audio clip from an alleged police interrogation.