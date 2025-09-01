YSL Woody Reportedly Suffers Dirt Bike Crash Amid Young Thug Drama

YSL Woody, also known as Lil Woody, got a lot of notoriety in recent years for his testimony's role in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial. Sadly, this has led to a lot of scrutiny over completely unrelated incidents, such as recent reports of a motorcycle crash in Atlanta.

Per footage shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Woody was knocked off of his dirt bike and rendered unconscious before he went to the hospital and entered stable condition following doctors' treatment. "God gon' protect those that do the work of the Lord," he said in a video in a neck brace from a hospital bed. "No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in a time of pain."

We wish the YSL affiliate all the best in his recovery. Elsewhere, he has a lot of other drama to face.

YSL Woody's thoughts on the Young Thug scandal are quite complex. For those unaware, Thug faces snitching allegations, launched them against many other individuals, and many alleged leaked calls have brought up a lot of contentious narratives and conflicting dynamics in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and beyond. It's a lot to wade through.

Lil Woody Accident

As for Woody's case, though, he thinks that Thugger needs to admit to his alleged snitching and actually live up to his probation promises of spreading positivity. In a livestream clip caught by DJ Akademiks TV, he called the Atlanta artist a hypocrite for trashing Gunna despite allegedly doing similar things, although he hopes Thug doesn't give people a reason to root against him.

In other news, YSL Woody was arrested earlier this year for alleged illegal drag racing. We will see if he responds to this accident soon and whether or not he's dealing with more trouble.

YSL Woody & Young Thug

Elsewhere, Young Thug's other controversies lean more towards hip-hop rather than any street considerations. His feud with Gunna, alleged use of bots, and rap loyalties are all under fire right now based on conflicting narratives. We will see just how much further this spirals out of control.