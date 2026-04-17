D4vd Arrest Footage Surfaces As Singer’s Name Is Scrubbed From Interscope Website

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Arrest Footage Intercope
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at 13 rue de Santeuil on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
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In September, the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd.

Last night (April 16), D4vd was escorted out of his Hollywood home by police and booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail on suspicion of murder. Footage of his arrest, obtained by TMZ, shows him being handcuffed while surrounded by officers. He's currently being held without bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll "review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

The singer's attorneys have since come to his defense, vowing to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," they said in a statement shortly after the arrest. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.”

Read More: D4vd Lands In Los Angeles Jail After Arrest In Celeste Rivas Case

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

Amid all of this, Interscope Records has removed D4vd's page from its website, per TMZ. Reportedly, he was listed on there at the end of February, and it remains unclear exactly when he was removed.

News of D4vd's arrest comes roughly seven months after the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla. The teen went missing from Lake Elsinore in 2024. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

"D4vd has been informed about what's happened," a spokesperson said shortly after Rivas' remains were discovered. "He is fully cooperating with the authorities." The remainder of D4vd's "WITHERED" world tour was later canceled as a result of the investigation.

Rivas' brother told NBCLA in September that their family was aware that she allegedly knew D4vd. He alleged that when she first went missing back in 2024, she was on her way to see a movie with him.

Read More: D4vd Officially Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Murder

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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