d4vd Loses Partnerships With Sony Music & The·Team Amid Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
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The news of d4vd's arrest has led to him to losing deals with labels and now publishing entities as the Celeste Rivas case takes shape.

d4vd's career is taking a dark turn this week as the singer was just arrested in connection to the ongoing murder investigation of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. As most of you know, the teenage girl's body was found dismembered inside the trunk of his abandoned Tesla last September.

Because of this alarming news, it seems like his labels and publishers are backing out of their deals. The latest entities to drop him are Sony Music Publishing and The·Team, according to Billboard.

Although, it sounds like both companies went their separate ways with d4vd some time ago. They report that a timeline is unknown to them so this could have occurred in the earlier stages of this murder case.

The Queens born performer was partnering with Sony Music and The·Team for touring purposes.

And as we mentioned earlier, they aren't the only imprints removing the 21-year-old from their rosters. His labels, Interscope and Darkroom Records, scrubbed d4vd's profiles clean from their websites.

Billboard says they did reach out to both outfits to see if d4vd is still under contract with them. However, they have not received a word back. Just like Sony and The·Team, we are unsure when they made this change.

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d4vd Arrested Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation

As for d4vd's whereabouts, he's currently inside the walls of the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail. He was admitted around 10 p.m. last night on suspicion of murder.

TMZ was able to acquire the footage of the "Romantic Homicide" singer's arrest at his Hollywood estate. The video showed him being handcuffed with tons of police officers on site.

Moreover, he's being held without bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll "review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

His attorneys have since released a joint statement as they prepare to "vigorously defend David's innocence." "Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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