d4vd Loses Partnerships With Sony Music & The·Team Amid Arrest

d4vd's career is taking a dark turn this week as the singer was just arrested in connection to the ongoing murder investigation of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. As most of you know, the teenage girl's body was found dismembered inside the trunk of his abandoned Tesla last September.
Because of this alarming news, it seems like his labels and publishers are backing out of their deals. The latest entities to drop him are Sony Music Publishing and The·Team, according to Billboard.
Although, it sounds like both companies went their separate ways with d4vd some time ago. They report that a timeline is unknown to them so this could have occurred in the earlier stages of this murder case.
The Queens born performer was partnering with Sony Music and The·Team for touring purposes.
And as we mentioned earlier, they aren't the only imprints removing the 21-year-old from their rosters. His labels, Interscope and Darkroom Records, scrubbed d4vd's profiles clean from their websites.
Billboard says they did reach out to both outfits to see if d4vd is still under contract with them. However, they have not received a word back. Just like Sony and The·Team, we are unsure when they made this change.
d4vd Arrested Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation
As for d4vd's whereabouts, he's currently inside the walls of the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail. He was admitted around 10 p.m. last night on suspicion of murder.
TMZ was able to acquire the footage of the "Romantic Homicide" singer's arrest at his Hollywood estate. The video showed him being handcuffed with tons of police officers on site.
Moreover, he's being held without bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll "review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."
His attorneys have since released a joint statement as they prepare to "vigorously defend David's innocence." "Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion."