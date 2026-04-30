Prosecutors Allege D4vd Purchased Two Chainsaws Before Celeste Rivas’ Murder

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Chainsaws Celeste Rivas
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
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In a new filing, prosecutors accuse D4vd of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas to protect his music career.

Last September, the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The public continues to demand answers, and earlier this month, an arrest was finally made. The "Here With Me" singer has been charged with first-degree murder, along with various other felonies.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors alleged in a new filing Wednesday (April 29) that his motive was to silence the teen, who had threatened to expose their romantic relationship.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the filing alleges.

Prosecutors went on to allege that they found text messages on D4vd's phone that showcased their inappropriate relationship. They also allegedly found child sexual abuse images of Rivas.

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What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

“The messages reveal the victim’s jealousy over defendant’s relationships with other women, as defendant led her to believe they had a future together,” the filing alleges. “She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life.”

Prosecutors allege that D4vd sent a rideshare car to pick Rivas up from Lake Elsinore last April. Once she got to his Hollywood home, her phone went silent. Allegedly, the performer later purchased two chainsaws online. He allegedly used the chainsaws to dismember Rivas' body in an inflatable pool in his garage.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to his charges. He and his legal team have denied the allegations made against him.

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," his attorneys said in a statement shortly after his arrest. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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