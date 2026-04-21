D4vd Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Celeste Rivas

BY Cole Blake
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)
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Due to “special circumstances” surrounding the charges, D4vd could face the death penalty for allegedly killing Celeste Rivas.

D4vd pleaded not guilty to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas and other charges related to his recent arrest in a courtroom on Monday. His legal team also requested a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days, according to TMZ.

Police arrested D4vd, last Thursday, over seven months after discovering Rivas' remains in the trunk of his Tesla. Prosecutors announced the charges against him on Monday. He's accused of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

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“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

During a press conference on Monday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell explained why the arrest took seven months to put together. “My duty is not to fuel speculation,” he said. “It’s to deliver justice, and that requires patience and discipline on everybody’s part. This investigation was driven by a single purpose — to secure justice for Celeste Rivas and for those who loved her.”

Will D4vd Face The Death Penalty?

There are “special circumstances” surrounding the charges that will make D4vd eligible for either the death penalty or a life sentence without parole. They include the “lying in wait” nature of the alleged killing, that it was done for financial gain, and that Rivas is considered a witness to the lewd acts charge. Prosecutors will decide whether they will seek the death penalty or a life sentence without parole at a later date.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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