D4vd Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Celeste Rivas

D4vd pleaded not guilty to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas and other charges related to his recent arrest in a courtroom on Monday. His legal team also requested a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days, according to TMZ.

Police arrested D4vd, last Thursday, over seven months after discovering Rivas' remains in the trunk of his Tesla. Prosecutors announced the charges against him on Monday. He's accused of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

During a press conference on Monday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell explained why the arrest took seven months to put together. “My duty is not to fuel speculation,” he said. “It’s to deliver justice, and that requires patience and discipline on everybody’s part. This investigation was driven by a single purpose — to secure justice for Celeste Rivas and for those who loved her.”

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