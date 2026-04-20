Prosecutors are alleging that D4vd used a "sharp instrument" to dismember Celeste Rivas, whose body police discovered in the trunk of his Tesla back in September 2025. They announced the alleged methodology in a press release on Monday. They claim the singer "personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a sharp instrument, to commit the crime."

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

D4vd's Arrest

Police arrested D4vd on Thursday, over 7 months after they discovered Rivas' decomposing body. The singer was on tour at the time, but canceled his remaining concerts soon afterward and said he was cooperating with authorities in their investigation. Rivas previously went missing in 2024 after running away from home.

Due to “special circumstances” surrounding the case, D4vd will be eligible for either the death penalty or a life sentence without parole. Those circumstances include the “lying in wait” nature of his alleged killing, that the killing was for financial gain, and that Rivas is considered a witness to a lewd acts charge. Prosecutors will decide whether they will actually seek the death penalty at a later date.