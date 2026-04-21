D4vd Isolated From Other Inmates In L.A. County Jail

D4vd is living separately from other inmates at L.A. County Men's Central Jail following his arrest for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to TMZ. Citing a representative for the L.A. County Sheriff's Office, the outlet reports that D4vd is in segregation because he's a noteworthy inmate.

Police originally arrested D4vd, last Thursday. It had been over seven months since discovering Rivas' remains in the trunk of his car. The following Monday, prosecutors announced that they were charging him with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

Did D4vd Plead Not Guilty?

D4vd entered his not guilty plea on Monday, just hours after the charges were announced. His legal team has already requested a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days.