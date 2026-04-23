Prosecutors Allege D4vd Had Child Pornography On His Phone

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Child Pornography
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, black baggy trouser pants, shiny black boots leather shoes, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
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D4vd is facing multiple charges related to the death of Celeste Rivas, a 14-year-old whose remains were discovered in his trunk last year.

D4vd was recently arrested and hit with various charges related to the death of Celeste Rivas. The 14-year-old's remains were found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer in September. Reportedly, she went missing from her Lake Elsinore home in 2024.

Today (April 23), D4vd appeared in court for a status hearing, per TMZ. At one point in the hearing, prosecutors alleged that they went through his phone and discovered a "significant amount" of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. For now, it's unclear whether or not any of it featured Rivas.

This wasn't all that prosecutors revealed during the hearing, however. They also confirmed that a wiretap was part of the investigation. Further details of that were not made public.

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What Happened To Celeste Rivas?
Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

News of prosecutors' latest allegations against D4vd arrives just a few days after he pleaded not guilty to his charges. In addition to murder, D4vd is accused of mutilation of human remains and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said after D4vd's arrest. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car."

"There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025," Hochman also alleged. "This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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