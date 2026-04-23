Prosecutors Allege D4vd Had Child Pornography On His Phone

D4vd was recently arrested and hit with various charges related to the death of Celeste Rivas. The 14-year-old's remains were found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer in September. Reportedly, she went missing from her Lake Elsinore home in 2024.

Today (April 23), D4vd appeared in court for a status hearing, per TMZ. At one point in the hearing, prosecutors alleged that they went through his phone and discovered a "significant amount" of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. For now, it's unclear whether or not any of it featured Rivas.

This wasn't all that prosecutors revealed during the hearing, however. They also confirmed that a wiretap was part of the investigation. Further details of that were not made public.

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

News of prosecutors' latest allegations against D4vd arrives just a few days after he pleaded not guilty to his charges. In addition to murder, D4vd is accused of mutilation of human remains and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said after D4vd's arrest. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car."