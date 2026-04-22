D4vd’s Harsh Jail Conditions Revealed

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Jail Conditions
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs in concert during the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
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D4vd was arrested last week and hit with multiple charges related to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Last week, D4vd was arrested and hit with multiple charges related to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teenager's dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer in September. If convicted, D4vd could face the death penalty. He pleaded not guilty to his charges on Monday (April 20).

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old is being kept under some pretty harsh conditions behind bars. Reportedly, he's being isolated from other inmates in a one-person cell. He can't have visitors and only gets three hours of fresh air per week. He also has no access to TV, has no money on his books, and can only make phone calls every other day.

A source told the outlet that the prison is “dirty and smells,” also describing it as “wild.”

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?
D4vd
d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for how exactly prosecutors accuse D4vd of killing Rivas, they allege that he "personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a sharp instrument, to commit the crime."

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated at a news conference this week. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car."

"There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025," he added. "This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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