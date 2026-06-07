The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Receives A Release Date

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz
The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" draws on the Hoyas classic grey-and-navy colors for an anticipated 2027 release.

Jordan Brand has confirmed a release date for the Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown." The sneaker drops February 27, 2027, the day after NBA All-Star Weekend wraps up according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Early mockups come from trusted sources @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, who shared what to expect from the colorway.

The upper features grey leather throughout, with navy sitting behind the midfoot netting. Nike Air branding lands on the heel, and a Jumpman logo sits on the tongue. A white midsole and navy rubber outsole round out the build. Also some semi-translucent details also appear across the shoe.

Georgetown-inspired colorways from Nike actually trace back to the Terminator High in 1985. Since then, the Hoyas palette has appeared on multiple Jordan silhouettes. More recent examples include the Air Jordan 1 High '85, the Air Jordan 6, and the Air Jordan 3.

Jordan Brand used a similar post-All-Star drop strategy earlier this year with the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey." The February 27 date follows that same pattern. No official images have surfaced yet, but the mockups suggest the colorway stays close to Georgetown's traditional look.

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Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Retail Price
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Image via zSneakerHeadz

The Air Jordan 4 has become one of the most released Jordan silhouettes in recent years. It pulled ahead of the Air Jordan 1 as the brand's most consistent drop after the AJ1 market grew oversaturated.

Putting the Georgetown colorway on the 4 makes sense given how well the two-tone grey-and-navy scheme works on a chunkier silhouette. The shoe does not carry official Georgetown University branding, so there is no "G" logo or Bulldog on the shoe. Jordan Brand keeps it as a tribute, not a co-sign.

The upper also fits the color story well. Suede and nubuck tend to absorb grey tones cleanly. The Nike Air heel branding instead of a Jumpman adds a retro touch that fans of the original 4 will recognize.

Finally, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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