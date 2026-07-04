Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Set To Return In 2027

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" pulls from many years of history between Michael Jordan and the Hoyas program.

Jordan Brand is bringing back a familiar color story with the Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown." Early mockups show a grey suede upper paired with navy accents. The pair is expected to release on February 27th, 2027, right after NBA All-Star Weekend per JustFreshKicks.

This colorway draws from Georgetown's grey and navy identity, not an official school license. Jordan Brand has worked with Georgetown for years, dating back to Patrick Ewing's playing days.

This version is built for retail, so more people can grab a pair. The upper uses nubuck instead of the usual suede seen on other Air Jordan 4s. Mesh side panels let a darker navy tone show through underneath. White breaks up the upper and carries down through the midsole.

A navy rubber outsole closes out the design at the bottom. Nike Air branding appears on the heel, a detail fans always appreciate. A Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, keeping things simple overall. Nothing about this release leans on flashy details or bold branding.

Instead, it sticks to a clean, wearable palette that fits into everyday rotation. Georgetown-inspired sneakers have shown up across other Jordan silhouettes before. This marks one of the first times the AJ4 gets this specific treatment.

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Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown"

The Georgetown color story connects back to Michael Jordan's own basketball history. He hit the game-winning shot against Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA Championship. Patrick Ewing later played for the Hoyas under coach John Thompson.

That relationship helped tie Georgetown's colors to Jordan Brand's identity early on. Over the years, the brand has revisited this palette across several different sneaker lines. Grey and navy combinations have appeared on the Air Jordan 1, 3, and 6 already.

This upcoming pair brings that same tribute treatment to the Air Jordan 4. Nothing about the design ties directly to official Georgetown University branding. Instead, the shoe leans entirely on color blocking to tell its story.

Since these are still early mockups, small details could shift before release. The overall direction, though, looks locked in at this point.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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