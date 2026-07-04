"Joe Budden Podcast" Asks DJ Akademiks If He Paid For Daphne Joy Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Asks DJ Akademiks Paid Daphne Joy Date
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks recently called Joe Budden to talk about the Charlamagne Tha God situation, but Joe wanted to know about the Daphne Joy date.

DJ Akademiks spent $4,000+ on his date with Daphne Joy, and that was just referring to their dinner and the honey pack he took with him just in case. Folks have more questions about their purported romance and encounter, including The Joe Budden Podcast. Ak leaned into the salacious speculation and talked to them about the situation via a phone call while the crew was recording their latest episode.

In a clip caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, you can see Budden ask the commentator about the Joy date. This was during a phone call in which Joe Budden questioned DJ Akademiks over his beef with fellow hip-hop media figure Charlamagne Tha God. But they eventually moved onto this other subject.

Joe asked if Akademiks "wrapped up there" and if he "did what he had to do," whereas Flip asked if he "hit it raw." Ak asked the following question to the group: "Do y'all think I paid for it, or I got it on the humble?" "I think the first one is for free, you have to pay after that," Emanny answered, which led to an uproar.

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Why Did Daphne Joy Go On A Date With DJ Akademiks?

They went on to joke about "reinforcements" regarding the honey pack and teased each other about the situation. It was quite the lewd and comical conversation, but it didn't really reveal much about the date. After all, that's just for Ak and Daphne to know.

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy's date came after an explicit video of her with Diddy and an adult film actor leaked. Akademiks interviewed her shortly after the scandal blew up, which she was very grateful for. Joy said she had a great time with him, and that he made her laugh at a dark time.

Following a Cam Newton interview in which he asked Daphne about Ak, they set a date up and shared it online. We'll see if a full-on romance is brewing.

Elsewhere, Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks debate about hip-hop for the most part, not romantic entanglements. We'll see what their next fork in the road is concerning hip-hop culture and what's going on in the space today.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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