DJ Akademiks Has A Message For 50 Cent Following Daphne Joy Date

50 Cent is known to go after his opponents on social media, so many fans felt like he might have something to say about DJ Akademiks going on a date with the mother of his child, Daphne Joy. But as it turns out, it's been pretty silent. Akademiks doesn't want to risk an Instagram troll, though, so he made it clear he won't disrespect the G-Unit mogul over this.

In a livestream clip caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, he spoke on his date with Joy. The commentator apparently got a DM from her to set something up. He said they had a "fabulous" time in their first in-person meeting following their viral interview, and said he'd give more details later along with footage from the date.

"I want to make it very clear, 'cause I do see some people saying maybe I'm poking the giant," DJ Akademiks remarked. "I am not. Y'all already know who. There is no mention of him. His name will never come up, will never come around. I will never troll him. Y'all know who it is. I love that person. But this is a single, sovereign woman."

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50 Cent & Daphne Joy's Relationship

Ak also made reference to Diddy, with whom Daphne had a controversial relationship before his arrest in 2023. "Right now, the way I looked at it, Diddy locked 'til '28. I'ma hold that down... Just let me rock. Now, when he gets out in '28, I don't know. 'Cause when he send three private jets, eight Birkins, and he ups the score from $10K a month to $100K a month, Big Ak might turn back to Little Ak... But for right now... It's just my turn. Everybody got their turn. Y'all know who and who got their turn. It's mine now."

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Daphne Joy have clashed before. The two dated from 2010 to 2012. They have a pretty contentious coparenting relationship over their 13-year-old son Sire Jackson, with abuse allegations and other accusations flying back and forth between them in the past. We will see if he responds to Ak's proclamations or if he chuckles and lets it slide.