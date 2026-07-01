DJ Akademiks Has A Message For 50 Cent Following Daphne Joy Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Promises 50 Cent Wont Troll Him Daphne Joy Date
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor & Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks recently went on a date with Daphne Joy, which may have caught the eye of the father of Joy's child, 50 Cent.

50 Cent is known to go after his opponents on social media, so many fans felt like he might have something to say about DJ Akademiks going on a date with the mother of his child, Daphne Joy. But as it turns out, it's been pretty silent. Akademiks doesn't want to risk an Instagram troll, though, so he made it clear he won't disrespect the G-Unit mogul over this.

In a livestream clip caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, he spoke on his date with Joy. The commentator apparently got a DM from her to set something up. He said they had a "fabulous" time in their first in-person meeting following their viral interview, and said he'd give more details later along with footage from the date.

"I want to make it very clear, 'cause I do see some people saying maybe I'm poking the giant," DJ Akademiks remarked. "I am not. Y'all already know who. There is no mention of him. His name will never come up, will never come around. I will never troll him. Y'all know who it is. I love that person. But this is a single, sovereign woman."

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

50 Cent & Daphne Joy's Relationship

Ak also made reference to Diddy, with whom Daphne had a controversial relationship before his arrest in 2023. "Right now, the way I looked at it, Diddy locked 'til '28. I'ma hold that down... Just let me rock. Now, when he gets out in '28, I don't know. 'Cause when he send three private jets, eight Birkins, and he ups the score from $10K a month to $100K a month, Big Ak might turn back to Little Ak... But for right now... It's just my turn. Everybody got their turn. Y'all know who and who got their turn. It's mine now."

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Daphne Joy have clashed before. The two dated from 2010 to 2012. They have a pretty contentious coparenting relationship over their 13-year-old son Sire Jackson, with abuse allegations and other accusations flying back and forth between them in the past. We will see if he responds to Ak's proclamations or if he chuckles and lets it slide.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Daphne Joy DJ Akademiks Missing Past Relationships Relationships Daphne Joy Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Missing Her Past Relationships
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Cardi B Teases DJ Akademiks Shooting Shot Daphne Joy Pop Culture Cardi B Teases DJ Akademiks For Shooting His Shot With Daphne Joy
DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy 50 Cent Diddy Doc Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Wants To See Daphne Joy In 50 Cent’s New Diddy Docuseries
Comments 2