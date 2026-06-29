DJ Akademiks Reveals How Much He Spent On His Date With Daphne Joy

DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy have been flirting back and forth on social media as of late. Following her sex tape leak, Akademiks had Joy on his stream, which led to her propositioning him for a date. Subsequently, Akademiks made it clear about his intentions, and the two have been setting up a time behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, the two finally got to sit down and share a meal together. On social media, Akademiks posted a photo of himself hugging Joy from behind. This sparked a ton of reactions, with both parties getting clowned for the company they keep.

Akademiks didn't seem to mind this online conversation. Instead, he played into it as he described how his date went. In the video below, Akademiks reveals he brought a honey pack with him, just in case. Furthermore, he claims to have spent upwards of $4000 on dinner.

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DJ Akademiks Spends A Bag

One can imagine what kind of discourse this whole thing has sparked. Ultimately, Joy and Akademiks are two controversial figures, for different reasons. Both of them know how to play the social media game, and it certainly looks like that is what is happening here.

Since the leaked tape, Joy has been on a plethora of podcasts, where she has given fans insight into the kind of man she wants. This is the kind of stuff that interests Akademiks, as he talks about it frequently on his streams. Overall, it makes sense why these two would find each other.