DJ Akademiks Reveals How Much He Spent On His Date With Daphne Joy

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks secured a date with Daphne Joy, and now, he is bragging about how much money he spent on it.

DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy have been flirting back and forth on social media as of late. Following her sex tape leak, Akademiks had Joy on his stream, which led to her propositioning him for a date. Subsequently, Akademiks made it clear about his intentions, and the two have been setting up a time behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, the two finally got to sit down and share a meal together. On social media, Akademiks posted a photo of himself hugging Joy from behind. This sparked a ton of reactions, with both parties getting clowned for the company they keep.

Akademiks didn't seem to mind this online conversation. Instead, he played into it as he described how his date went. In the video below, Akademiks reveals he brought a honey pack with him, just in case. Furthermore, he claims to have spent upwards of $4000 on dinner.

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DJ Akademiks Spends A Bag

One can imagine what kind of discourse this whole thing has sparked. Ultimately, Joy and Akademiks are two controversial figures, for different reasons. Both of them know how to play the social media game, and it certainly looks like that is what is happening here.

Since the leaked tape, Joy has been on a plethora of podcasts, where she has given fans insight into the kind of man she wants. This is the kind of stuff that interests Akademiks, as he talks about it frequently on his streams. Overall, it makes sense why these two would find each other.

The internet has gotten increasingly cynical when spotting these kinds of things. The reactions to the link-up are a perfect example of this.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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